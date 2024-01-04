Apple Vision Pro launch ‘imminent’ — here's what we know

The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro could be just weeks from making its debut, according to sources with apparent knowledge about the company's plans.

Apple’s Vision Pro launch is “imminent,” Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman is reporting, citing sources. Gurman said that Apple is currently looking at a January 26 launch date, though that is subject to change. It’s also possible the Vision Pro hits store shelves in early February, according to Gurman, which lines up with earlier rumors about the headset's launch.

For what it's worth, the original iPad was introduced on January 27, 2010. Since January 27 falls on a Saturday this year, Apple could be lining up the debut of the Apple Vision Pro as close as possible to the iPad's to make clear how highly it views the Vision Pro and its place in the company’s broader product mix.

Apple previewed the Vision Pro during last June's Worldwide Developer Conference. The device is a mixed-reality headset that will run on Apple's own visionOS software. The headset comes with a digital crown for choosing VR or AR mode, and Apple has promised two hours of battery life. The Vision Pro, which runs on Apple’s M2 and R1 processors, can deliver better than 4K video in each eye.

When Apple previewed the Vision Pro at WWDC, the company said the headset would cost an eye-watering $3,499. Apple also said that it would sell accessories for additional use cases, including add-ons for prescription glasses, but the company stopped short of saying how much those accessories would cost.

At the time, Apple only said that it would launch the headset in early 2024. Given that timeframe, it seems plausible that Gurman’s sources are accurate and the device will indeed arrive later this month. It’s also possible that it doesn't appear on store shelves until next month

When the Vision Pro does go on sale, the process for buying one may not be as seamless as buying other Apple products. Anyone who wants a Vision Pro will need to visit an Apple Store to be fitted for their unit. Apple will also use the occasion to educate users on basic features and other important details about the Vision Pro.

Indeed, Apple has been especially tight-lipped about key Vision Pro details. But if the launch date is approaching fast, look for plenty more on the headset, including accessories pricing, appointment scheduling for purchases, and yes, the device's actual launch date, in the near future.