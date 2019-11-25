Apple Black Friday deals revealed: Get up to $200 in gift cards with select devices

Apple's official Black Friday sale has been announced, and, as usual, it's a bit underwhelming. Similar to previous years, the company will offer an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 with the purchase of "select products."

Apple's four-day shopping event will start on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and end on Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). No word yet on whether Apple will offer additional device savings during that period, though we typically don't see many dollar-off discounts directly from Apple during Black Friday. Apple hasn't confirmed which products will be eligible for this sale, but it seems safe to assume that the iPhone 11 series and latest MacBook Pro will be in the mix.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait until Black Friday -- or go directly through Apple -- to score great Apple Black Friday deals. You can already score the new 10.2-inch iPad for just $249, and pick up the latest AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $164. Over at Best Buy, you can score the 13-inch MacBook Air for $899 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,099.

Black Friday has effectively kicked off at most major retailers, so don't forget to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs for the best discounts as they pop up.

Best Apple Black Friday deals right now

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $134. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is the second-best price we've seen for this bundle.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. Even better, they're now in stock with no shipping delays. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. View Deal