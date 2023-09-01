FCC filing offers sneak peek into Google Pixel 8 lineup — what we know

We may have an official date to look forward to, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from pouring out about the upcoming Google Pixel 8.

The most recent reveal comes courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which has released a set of documents filed by Google on Wednesday. These documents provide a glimpse into the intricacies of the upcoming devices.

The Pixel 8 lineup is believed to encompass several model numbers, including GKWS6, G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41, and G1MNW. Notably, the GKWS6 model number was previously spotted in May within the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), hinting at the Pixel 8's wireless charging capabilities. However, these capabilities are expected to be capped at 12W, a detail that might raise some eyebrows among tech enthusiasts.

While the array of model numbers might seem puzzling, the FCC documents reveal they primarily correspond to different variants of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, tailored to specific regions and connectivity specifications.

As experts at 9to5Google note, the FCC paperwork distinguishes these models through various connectivity aspects. Specifically, the FCC filing for GZPFO doesn't feature mmWave connectivity, setting it apart from the G9BQD and GKWS6 models. However, the GZPFO model shares similarities with its counterparts in other aspects.

Contrastingly, the G1MNW model (which is likely the Pixel 8 Pro) stands out with its inclusion of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. This feature appears absent in the other four models, suggesting their classification as standard Pixel 8 devices. Despite these distinctions, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models share similar features, including support for Bluetooth, WiFi 6E, and both sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity options.

The forthcoming event promises the introduction of two flagship models, the Pixel 8 Pro and the standard Pixel 8, accompanied by the rumored unveiling of the Pixel Watch 2. Excitement is building up as these devices inch closer to their launch, and recent developments shed light on what consumers can expect.

The FCC filings hold particular significance, often serving as a prelude to impending product launches. While the Pixel 8 series' launch date is already confirmed for the coming month, it's noteworthy that the Pixel Watch 2 has also made an appearance in the FCC listings.

Details surrounding the smartwatch indicate the presence of two distinct models: one equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, and another boasting LTE support. Further insights reveal that users will have a choice of four straps, with one being plastic and the rest fashioned from metal.

We'll have to wait for Google's October 4 event for these leaks to be confirmed. But given Google's embarrassingly bad history at keeping device information a secret before launch, we'd bet good money this information holds up when Google execs take to the stage next month.