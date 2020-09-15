AMD Big Navi design revealed — and you can see it in Fortnite

AMD Big Navi has been revealed and it’ll be known as the Radeon RX 6000 series, meaning we can expect more than one new graphics card from Team Red.

The Radeon RX Twitter account posted a render of a new RX 6000 graphics card, showing off a triple fan design and what looks like a dual-slot profile. And AMD noted, you can go and see the card in virtual form in Fortnite.

Recently we reported that AMD had teased the Radeon RX 6000 series in Fortnite. So it’s not a huge surprise that it used the game to then show off the design of what appears to be a flagship card in the new graphics card series.

However, this wasn’t the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series, as AMD has not revealed any specs, performance targets, or benchmarks for it’s next-generation GPU. But we do know it’ll use the RDNA 2 core graphics architecture at the heart of the RX 6000 cards, which is also the same GPU architecture the PS5 and Xbox Series X are using.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZSeptember 14, 2020

While you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you can judge a graphics card on its shroud. And a triple fan design is usually indicative of high-end performance, as plenty of cooling is needed to prevent a powerful card from melting down.

AMD Big Navi has been touted as an “Nvidia-killer." But the new GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards have just been launched, so Big Navi now has bigger competition to take on. A recent leak places the RX 6000 series' raw performance at just behind the GeForce RTX 3080, but it’s tipped to trounce the RTX 3070.

If AMD can undercut rival Nvidia graphics cards but still offer impressive performance, as well as some hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities, then it could have a winning series of GPUs. We'll get a proper idea of what to expect on October 28 when the RX 6000 series is expected to get a full reveal.

Of course, Nvidia would be likely to retort with the GeForce RTX 3060. But that means more choice for PC gamers looking to upgrade or build a new gaming machine.