Nvidia GeForce Special Event live blog: All the big RTX 3080 news as it happens

Today is a new chapter for Nvidia’s GeForce graphics, as the GeForce RTX 3000-series is about to be revealed.

At 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. BST, Nvidia will host its GeForce Special Event, where we’re expecting to see at least three new high-end GeForce graphics cards: the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070. Built on the Ampere architecture, these new GPUs are not only set to deliver a serious boost in overall graphics performance to the GeForce lineup, but also bring in improved ray-tracing capabilities. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X both coming with ray-tracing support, we can expect the slick light rendering technique to come in a lot more games as 2020 comes to a close.

12:22 pm: We now have a "marbles at night" ray-tracing demo. It's look very shiny, with lighting that basically looks real. Don't expect this in games anytime soon, but expect super-realistic animated movies and special effects.

12:20 pm: Ampere GPU architecture will deliver a major hike in ray-tracing performance, thanks to more Tensor cores and a big performance jump over the Turing GPUs. It's also more efficient.

12:17 pm: And Nvidia deep learning supersampling (DLSS) 2.0 is coming to improve how AI tech can be used to deliver high-resolution gaming without taking a performance hit. RTX gets a 2x performance boost which is pretty impressive.

12:13 pm: Jensen is now discussing the technical side of ray-tracing and AI tech, courtesy of deep learning. This is all seriously complex stuff; come on GeForce GPUs!

12:12: pm: Nvidia Omniverse Machinima is an RTX-powered app to create video game movies, as well as scan in real-world movement using a webcam. RTX tech then renders the video to look a lot more cinematic. It's in beta in October.

12:09 pm: 360Hz G-Sync displays are coming this fall from the likes of Alienware, Acer and Asus. And the Nvidia Broadcast app is coming September to boost streaming abilities, including filtering out annoying background noise and blur the background of a streamer's feed.

12:05 pm: Hey Fortnite fans, we've got good news for you if you have an RTX graphics cards as the game is getting ray-tracing.

12:04 pm: Nvidia graphics have helped us understand our world, according to Huang, with Nvidia graphics tech being used to model the spread of COVID-19. And of course there's a mention of streaming and e-sports.

12:02 pm: And here's Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO from his kitchen.

12:01 pm: 11:48 am: And we're off! Nvidia is giving us a snapshot of games gone by. OVerwatch, Skyrim, Call of DUty....

11:48 am: Nvidia's GeForce UK Twitter account has been tweeting a lot about its past 21 years in gaming graphics, highlighting stand-out games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 as graphical marvels. Expect the GeForce event to include a graphics history lesson.

11:11 am: Even though the GeForce RTX 3000-series is set to launch today, it hasn't stopped the specs for the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 from leaking courtesy of graphics card maker Gainward.

11:06 am: We're getting ready for the Nvidia GeForce Special Event livestream to kick off at midday Eastern Time. If you want to watch the stream as well, then head on over to our breakdown of how to watch the Nvidia GeForce Special Event live.