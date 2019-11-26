Amazon's powerful Echo Sub subwoofer is $110 right now for Black Friday

Well this is a first. Just before Black Friday, Amazon has a deal on the booming Echo Sub. The powerful subwoofer has never been on sale before, but right now it's just $110 online.

This Black Friday Amazon deal takes 15% of the Echo Sub. Normally priced at $129.99, the Echo Sub was already an affordable option compared to premium Sonos subwoofers. Now just $109.99, it's an even cheaper way to enhance the sound of a standard Echo smart speaker.

Echo Sub: was $129.99 now $109.99 @ Amazon

The Echo Sub is Amazon's dedicated subwoofer. When paired with a compatible Echo speaker, it delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer.View Deal

Rather than a large box, as you might expect from a subwoofer, the Echo Sub is a fat, cylindrical version of smaller Echo speakers. It's a big device with dark mesh fabric and a rounded top. In our Echo Sub review, we praised Amazon's subwoofer for its huge sound, relatively compact sound and affordable price compared to the competition.

When it comes to pairing the Echo Sub with other speakers, your options are limited. It only works with Echo devices like the Echo Studio, all-new Echo and Echo Dot. But if you own any of these Alexa-enabled speakers, connecting it to the Echo Sub creates a decent surround-sound experience.

We're keeping an eye out for more Black Friday deals on products that have never been discounted before. Cyber Monday deals could hold some worthwhile sale suprises, too.