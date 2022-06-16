Amazon Prime Day early deals date confirmed — here’s when it starts

Amazon has finally confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and 13. But the early deals start next week.

The two-day sales extravaganza will offer seriously steep discounts on a whole range of products from Alexa devices to running shoes, but you don’t have to wait until July to score epic deals.

While the majority of deals will be reserved for Prime Day itself, as is now tradition, Amazon will run a series of early Prime Day deals in the run-up to the main event. In previous years, the retailer has held effectively a week of teaser deals that culminate in the 48-hour sales-a-thon, but this year early Prime Day deals are starting earlier than ever.

In a press release (opens in new tab), Amazon confirms that “early deals start June 21” and the retailer has also indicated a few of the products and brands that will be marked down. This year's early Prime Day deals will include “55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De'Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.” Amazon devices including the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen) will be discounted during this period.

If you’ve not shopped during Prime Day before, it’s an annual sales event designed primarily to shift Amazon Prime subscriptions. It started back in 2015 as a one-day event before subsequently expanding into the 48-hour mega-event it is now.

Prime Day doesn’t just feature discounts on products either. There are also Prime-exclusive competitions, a streamed concert (last year’s featured Billie Eilish), and an esports gaming event called Ultimate Crown which is scheduled to broadcast on Twitch on July 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

We’re expecting the demand for Prime Day deals to be bigger than ever before this year. As the cost of living continues to spiral across the globe, shoppers are more eager than ever to score a bargain. Early Prime Day deals tend to be slightly less competitive, so it’s well worth keeping a close eye on Amazon over the next few weeks to make sure you don’t miss an epic deal.

As Prime Day deals can be very limited, or only available during a short window of time, you might need some help spotting the best savings. That’s where we come in. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll be bringing you complete coverage of Amazon Prime Day before, during and after the event. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals page to see all the early deals and score big savings.

