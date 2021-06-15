Amazon Prime Day 2021 gives 7 days of free Luna game streaming — how to get it

Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21-22, and along with some stellar deals, gamers will also get a seven-day free trial to Amazon Luna, a game streaming service similar to Google Stadia.

During Prime Day, members can go to the Amazon Luna portal and activate the seven-day trial. This will give gamers access to 1080p or 4K gaming content all without needing an expensive PC or game console. A strong internet connection is recommended. At the moment, Amazon Luna is available on PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad and select Android phones.

While Luna's library doesn't have the breadth of Xbox Game Pass, there are still some solid titles on display. Major games include A Plague Tale: Innocence, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control, Far Cry 5, No More Heroes, Sonic Mania Plus and Yakuza 0. This Wikipedia page has a fully updated list of games, including upcoming titles like Far Cry 6.

Luna currently runs for $5.99 if you choose to continue using the service after the seven day trial expires. To get access to additional Ubisoft titles, it will cost an extra $15 per month.

How to use Amazon Luna

Getting Amazon Luna set up is surprisingly easy. All you have to do is install the Luna app on the platform of your choice, connect a controller and start streaming.

Sign up for a Luna trial Download the Luna controller app on either Android or iOS. (This step not required on Fire TV or PC/Mac. Just go to the Luna website and play through your Chrome browser) Connect a controller to your device through the Bluetooth settings. This can include an Xbox One controller, PS4 controller or the official Amazon Luna controller. Go to amazon.com/luna Select "play now" (Chrome must be installed) Select a game and begin playing. Games do not require a separate purchase. Everything is included in the subscription cost.

At the moment, Luna has 79 titles as a part of its library. This is excluding those on the Ubisoft+ channel. It's a far cry from the over 600 titles available on Xbox Game Pass. Granted, Luna can be played on virtually any device.

At the moment, Xbox Game Pass requires the use of an Xbox Series X|S console or PC. But Microsoft is working on its own Game Pass streaming service. If that comes to fruition, it might make it difficult for the likes of Amazon Luna and Google Stadia to compete.