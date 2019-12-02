Amazon Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals right now

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are here, and the mega-retailer is offering some of the best savings we've seen yet on Amazon products and beyond.
Highlights today include the 10.2-inch iPad for $249 -- we saw this hot tablet drop to an even lower $229 this weekend, but this is still a great price for Apple's excellent slate. You can also snag the 2017 MacBook air for an incredibly cheap $649.
Naturally, some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals include discounts on Amazon's own hardware. That includes the Echo Dot for $22 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25.
The e-commerce giant has also confirmed that its Cyber Monday deals will include "one-time only deals." According to Amazon, these one-time only deals will offer discounts on premium brands across electronics, toys, fashion, home, and more. Amazon expects them to sell out, so consider these similar to Lightning deals. (Though we hope they don't sell out that fast).
Here are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.
Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now
- Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs Deepbot 500 robot vacuum: was $279 now $134.99 @ Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now $649
- Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones: was $349 now $278
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
Get the new iPad now at this amazing low price. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this iPad deal, you'll save $79 on the latest model with 32GB of storage. View Deal
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $22. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and quick navigation through a variety of menus, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. It's back at its all-time price low.View Deal
Oculus Go: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
Oculus' entry level standalone VR headset just hit its lowest price ever. Snag this lightning deal before the price goes up.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon
Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll see. View Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon
For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
Sony's wireless headphones are well-regarded for both their sound, comfort and noise cancellation features. They also last a long time on a charge.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon
The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal
Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon
Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97 ($30 off). Both are among the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this week. View Deal
Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $199 at Amazon
The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal
Amazon Echo and Alexa
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $5 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and quick navigation through a variety of menus, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. It's back at its all-time price low.View Deal
Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. Plus the $50 savings make this deal as good as Black Friday's. Heads up: this was $20 cheaper on Prime Day.View Deal
The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 at Amazon
The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal
All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon
Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84.99 at Amazon
The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal
Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. This bundle saves you $160. View Deal
The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal
Amazon Echo Sub: was $129 now $109.99 at Amazon
The Echo Sub pairs wirelessly with your Echo or Echo Plus to deliver down-firing, 100W deep bass via its 6-inch woofer. It's on sale for the first time. View Deal
Laptops and Tablets
The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $549 @ Amazon
With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: was $649 now $447.99 @ Amazon
With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best tablets around. It's currently on sale for $447.99 at Amazon which is the lowest price it's ever been. View Deal
Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. View Deal
MacBook Air 13" (2017/128GB): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now at an all-time price low!View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499.99 @ Amazon
This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low. View Deal
Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $146 @ Amazon
There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this model is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds. View Deal
Acer Chromebook 315: was $279 now $190 @ Amazon
With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190. View Deal
Acer Chromebook R 11: was $300 now $179 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode. This deal was $258 on Sunday, but has fallen even further, to $179, just in time for Cyber Monday.View Deal
Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 5: was $1,299 now $921 @ Amazon
Don't want to break the bank on a new gaming rig? The Aorus 5 won't disappoint. It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 GPU for just $921. View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 7: was $1,349 now $999 @ Amazon
The Aorus 7 is proof 17-inch gaming rigs are still alive and strong. This machine packs a 1080p 17-inch 144Hz LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Even better, it's $200 off and at an all-time price low. View Deal
Headphones and Earbuds
Sony's wireless headphones are well-regarded for both their sound, comfort and noise cancellation features. So it's no surprise that retailers are discounting the headphones around Cyber Monday. In fact, Walmart offers the same $278 price.View Deal
Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon
The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $279.95 at Amazon
The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones feature booming sound, a comfortable fit an decent active noise-cancellation. and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now $70 off, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal
AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $25 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal
TVs
Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $350 now $249 @ Amazon
Get the 50-inch version of our favorite Amazon Fire smart TV for less. The Fire Edition TV features built-in Alexa smarts, with Prime Video, hundreds of apps and strong performance. Snag it now for $549 at Amazon.View Deal
TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $2,229.99 now $1,299.99 @ Amazon
This 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features a resolution of 2160p, Dolby Vision and HDR. Access more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It's currently $900 off.
Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” 4K HDR Smart TV: was $2,300 now $1,498 @ Amazon
Managing up to 1,200 nits of brightness and sporting over 8 million pixels for a crisp 4K Ultra HD display, Vizio's P-Series Quantum 75" Class 4K HDR Smart TV is as top-of-the-line as it gets.View Deal
Smart Home
Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll see. View Deal
The newest version of Amazon’s flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now on sale for the first time ever. View Deal
Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. This bundle saves you $160. View Deal
Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. Plus the $50 savings make this deal as good as Black Friday's. Heads up: this was $20 cheaper on Prime Day.View Deal
Alexa gets a screen with the new Echo Show 8, currently available at a $50 discount. Use the Echo Show as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.View Deal
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6Qt: was $149.95 now $89.99 @ Amazon
This Instant Pot works connects to your WiFi so you can control it from your phone via the Instant app. It also works with Alexa for voice control, has 13-one touch smart programs, and 8 cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer.
Ecovacs Deepbot 500: was $279 now $134.99 @ Amazon
Robot vacuums don't get much more affordable than this. Amazon has the Deepbot 500 from Ecovacs on sale for 52% off for today only. This robot vac works with Alexa and Google Assistant and offers a 110-minute runtime in addition to anti-collision sensors.View Deal
Nixplay Seed 10-inch WiFi Photo Frame: was $169 now $103.49 @ Amazon
One of the best digital photo frames you can buy is on sale for Cyber Monday on Amazon. This 10-inch Wi-Fi frame lets you easily share photos directly to loved ones via email or from your phone, and it syncs with Google Photos. Use it landscape or portrait mode.View Deal
Gaming and Consoles
Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.View Deal
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $359 now $299 @ Amazon
This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle throws in a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older version with shorter battery life.View Deal
Xbox One Controller (White): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39 at Amazon. View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 at Amazon
The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $150 now $99 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $40 off its retail price.View Deal
Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon
Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $200 off at Amazon.View Deal
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
Nintendo's versatile Joy-Con controllers work great for handheld, tabletop and TV play, and are available for $10 off. View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: was $69.99 now $62.99 @ Amazon
Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way. View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon
MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal
Skyrim VR: was $59 now $34 at Amazon
Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Combine that awesome game with $25 in savings, and it's an easy pick.View Deal
NBA 2K20: was $59.99 now $28 @ Amazon
NBA 2K20 is the ultimate basketball simulation game. This year's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. The PS4 version is also on sale for the same price. View Deal
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $60 now $14.99 @ Amazon
Black Friday shoppers looking to take an ultra-inexpensive trip to Ancient Greece can snag Assassin's Creed Odyssey for just $15. That's a whole lot of open-world action for 75% off the MSRP!View Deal
Crackdown 3: was $30 now $14.99 @ Amazon
Crackdown 3 is a super-powered romp through a highly destructible map loaded with explosives to be detonated and chaos to be caused. For $15, all that mayhem can be yours.View Deal
The Division 2: was $59.99 now $12 @ Amazon
The Division 2's looter-shooter action has never been cheaper to get into. Solid graphics and squad-based gameplay make this a great grab for you and some friends to buy and play together.View Deal
Borderlands 3: was $59.99 now $30 @ Amazon
Borderlands 3 likely contains more zany characters and humor than you can handle, but if you're brave and want to dive into the wacky first-person-shooter fun, it's never been more affordable to do so.View Deal
Shenmue III: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The epic third installment in the beloved cult franchise, Shenmue III picks up right where its predecessor left off 17 years ago on the original Xbox, rejoining Ryo on his journey to exact revenge on his father's murderer. At $20 off, this is the perfect time to grab this just-released title. And don't worry if you're fuzzy on the plot of the first entries — there's a handy recap film to get you up to speed.View Deal
Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: was $500 now $329 @ Amazon
This top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor is now on sale for Cyber Monday, and we've never see it at this low a price until today. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.View Deal
Razer Blackwidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard: was $139 now $74
You can currently save nearly 50% on one of our favorite gaming keyboards, which sports responsive yellow key switches and Chroma RGB lighting.View Deal
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme PC: was $1,379 now $1,199 at Amazon
This affordable gaming tower gets you a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 super GPU for an impressively low price.View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $44 at Amazon
If you're a Prime member who could use the free expedited shipping, the same 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus seen above is also going for $44 at Amazon.View Deal
