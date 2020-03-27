Multiple MacBooks with Apple's own processors coming next year — USB4 ports in 2022

Apple's ARM-based MacBooks are no longer set to arrive this year, but we can look forward to multiple devices using the new CPUs next year. And in 2022, a new kind of USB port is set to be added to Apple's premium laptop line.

MacRumors reported on a new investor note written by veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often offers accurate insights into Apple's next moves based on activity within the company's supply chain in Asia.

The best laptops to buy now

Everything we know about the MacBook Air 2020

Kuo was the first to report Apple's intentions to use CPUs with ARM architecture , and had previously predicted that this new kind of MacBook could arrive before the end of 2020 . However he has now walked this back, claiming that multiple MacBooks will benefit from the new processors.

MacBooks currently use Intel-designed processors at the heart of their internal components. By swapping to ARM-based CPUs, Apple could save on component costs and potentially make its own improvements more easily.

ARM CPUs also tend to be more efficient than their Intel counterparts, allowing for systems with longer battery life. And since this is also the architecture used in Apple's A-series CPUs for mobile devices, it could mean collaboration tools for the iPhone and iPad like Handoff will gain new features. This may come at the expense of app compatibility, however, like we saw with the ARM-equipped Microsoft Surface Pro X.

A new claim from Kuo says that ASMedia Technology will provide the USB ports for these new ARM MacBooks, and in 2022 will provide them with new USB4 ports. USB4 is a standard released in September 2019, but has yet to be featured in any consumer devices.

USB4 will use the same shape as USB-C, and will support the same high speed data transfer, display output and power input that Thunderbolt 3 currently does. However, it should be a more affordable component to implement since Intel, the designer of Thunderbolt (in collaboration with Apple), will allow manufacturers to use it without paying royalties.

The key benefits of USB4 include 40GBps transfer rates and charging at up to 100W, which could result in future MacBooks that juice up incredibly quickly.