Act Fast: Galaxy Note 10 Now $150 Off

Retailers have offered a solid amount of Galaxy Note 10 deals since the phone's release, but today's deal might be the best one yet.

For a limited time, the Microsoft Store via eBay has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on sale for $799.99. That's $150 off and the best price we've seen for this unlocked model.

The Note 10 is one of the most compact, big-screen phones on the market.

Sporting a 6.3-inch screen, the Galaxy Note 10 has a slightly smaller screen than the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9 it replaces. However, the new Note 10 is noticeably thinner and lighter weighing just 5.9 ounces (versus the Note 9's whopping 7.1 ounces).

The lighter design comes with some compromises. For instance, you lose the headphone jack and microSD card slot. But if you can live with that, the Note 10 is bound to impress you.

It's super comfortable to use one-handed and it offers one of the brightest and most accurate displays we've seen in a smartphone.

The back of the phone sports a triple-camera setup that includes a wide-angle 12MP shooter, an ultra-wide camera lens that takes 123-degree pics, and a 12MP telephoto lens that handles bokeh-effect portraits and offers 2x optical zoom.

Performance-wise, it scored 10,906 in our Geekbench overall system performance test, which is 600 points behind the iPhone XS Max. However, what makes the Note 10 such a solid phone is really it's design. It's a premium phablet that's considerably smaller than its phablet-sized competitors.

Currently priced at $799.99, this is the best no-strings-attached Note 10 deal we've seen yet.