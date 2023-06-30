9 reasons to keep Netflix in July 2023

If you've been debating "Netflix or not" lately, we've found nine solid reasons to re-up with the big red streaming machine. July's an interesting month for Netflix, with two big returning shows — though each is only a half of a season.

Netflix's claim to be one of the best streaming services is also bolstered by a bunch of big movies, including a classic James Cameron film and a pair of popular franchises. Plus, the latest Puss In Boots movie is headed to Netflix this month as well.

On top of that, a popular Netflix horror movie gets a spin-off, one of the service's popular dating shows returns and an interesting sci-fi movie about cloning and experimentation drops later on.

1. You're dying to see what happens to Geralt

Yesterday (June 29) Netflix released the first five episodes of The Witcher's latest season, dubbed The Witcher season 3 part 1. This batch is great for fans of Henry Cavill's Geralt, though those supporters must be a little wistful considering this is his final season starring in one of the best Netflix shows, for now.

Fortunately, the wait for Cavill's finale isn't going to be that long, as The Witcher season 3 part 2 is due on July 27. The last episode of part 1 ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, at the edge of a blade, so fans will definitely want to see what comes next.

2. You've been waiting for The Lincoln Lawyer

David E. Kelley's latest hit series is back when The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 debuts on July 6. Viewers took to the series in droves in its first full week, watching Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney whose office is a Lincoln Navigator driven by a chauffeur. Hence the title.

This season's big new drama is that Mickey's new love interest also becomes his client, as she's charged with murder. Part 2 is coming on August 3rd.

3. You want to go back into the Bird Box world

Bird Box fans ready to put the blindfolds back on get a chance to with Bird Box Barcelona (due July 14), an English and Spanish-language spin-off from the 2018 film.

This chapter follows Sebastian (Mario Casas) and Anna (Alejendra Howard), a father and daughter trying to navigate this world where you can be driven to kill yourself if you look at its mysterious entities.

4. You're excited to revisit Titanic

James Cameron's Titanic hits Netflix on Saturday (July 1), and it is one of the biggest films coming to the service. Unfortunately, some are not exactly happy about this news, as its arrival comes a week after the OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy that saw all five passengers lost.

For those who can separate art and news, though, Titanic is a beloved movie for a reason. Filled with emotion from Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), whose romance threatens her engagement with Cal (Billy Zane), Titanic's stories are as big as its vessel.

Also, topically, it does show man's hubris, which led to the ship's downfall.

5. You need to know why They Cloned Tyrone — and see Jamie Foxx in it

A trio of stars are all we need some time, and so I point to They Cloned Tyrone (June 21), starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. Boyega plays the titular Tyrone, and this trippy sci-fi movie looks like a blast.

Also, any chance to see Jamie Foxx — currently on the mend from medical complications — acting right now is a welcome invitation. They Cloned Tyrone is also also Juel Taylor's feature-film directorial debut, after having written for Creed II and Date Night.

6. You've been waiting to watch (or rewatch) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Throw your expectations in the kitty litter, because this Shrek Cinematic Universe film is far better than most thought it would be. Antonio Banderas' titular Puss is back along with Salma Hayek’s Kitty and a strong supporting cast of voice actors. You've got John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Florence Pugh as Goldilocks and her Three Bears Crime Family is voiced by Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and Samson Kayo.

Not only does Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (July 13) deliver an emotionally compelling story, but its visual style is a gorgeous mix of 3D and 2D animation. Some moments will even have you feeling like you're watching a fairy-tale storybook.

7, 8 and 9: You love The Karate Kid, Star Trek or Rush Hour

Netflix is catering to three big fandoms this month, bringing in four Karate Kid movies (the first three and the 2010 version) Rush Hour 1, 2 and 3 and both Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. All three sets of movies hit Netflix on July 1.

That means Cobra Kai fans can revisit the films before the next season, and Star Wars fans watching Strange New Worlds can look back at JJ Abrams' fantastic big-screen revival. And, yes, those who love Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's banter get to revisit Lee and Carter's adventures.

Bonus: You appreciate Netflix's flirty reality TV

Too Hot to Handle season 5 (July 14) brings one of Netflix's more juicy shows back for more fun in the sun. The official copy from Netflix states that this season's cast is expecting a "lavish yacht in the Caribbean" where they'll compete "on a new dating show, Love Overboard." That's not what they're gonna get, though.

THtH's premise is simple: take a bunch of conventionally attractively single folks, and put them in situations where you'd expect things to get risqué — and then send contestants packing if they actually hook up or even achieve self-gratification.