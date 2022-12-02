7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Dec. 2-4)

The year may be winding down, but streaming isn’t! There’s no shortage of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Disney Plus and other streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup features the return of several series, including Firefly Lane season 2 , Slow Horses season 2 and Gossip Girl season 2. We love when the gang gets back together! In terms of brand-new shows, Willow revives the classic movie for a new generation, while George & Tammy explores the lives of country music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

On the movies side, Lady Chatterley’s Lover sees Emma Corrin and Jack O’Donnell get hot and heavy in the novel adaptation, while the documentary "Sr." chronicles the career of Robert Downey Sr. (yes, Iron Man’s dad).

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Willow (Disney Plus)

The fantasy epic beloved by ‘80s kids gets a revival/sequel series featuring original cast member Warwick Davis as the titular dwarf sorcerer. An older, and slightly jaded Willow (Davis) is surrounded by a bunch of fresh faces who need his help as they embark on a new adventure in the magical realm filled with mystical creatures.

Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), the daughter of warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), leads an unlikely band of heroes including knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman), kitchen maid Dove (Ellie Bamber) and thief Boorman (Amer Chadha-Patel). Their quest is to rescue Kit’s twin brother, but many obstacles and dangers lie in their way.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix)

D.H. Lawrence’s steamy novel scandalized readers with its explicit descriptions of sex and use of obscenities. First published in 1928, it didn’t even openly circulate in the U.S. or U.K. until the ‘60s. That’s how sordid it was considered. The book has been adapted into films and television series numerous times and now Netflix is getting in on the action.

The story revolves around Connie (Emma Corrin from The Crown), a young woman married to Sir Clifford Chatterley. When he returns from the Great War paralyzed from the waist down, their marriage stagnates. She falls for the estate’s gamekeeper, Oliver (Jack O’Connell of Godless) and experiences a sexual awakening. But gossip about their torrid affair pushes Connie to make a decision about her future.

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Jessica Chastain is playing another Tammy. After winning an Oscar for portraying the titular televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, she’s stepping into the boots of country icon Tammy Wynette in this limited series. Chastain is paired with Michael Shannon as the equally legendary George Jones.

The series chronicles their wildly successful individual careers, which yielded hits like Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” and Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” as well as their many collaborations. Along the way, they engage in a tumultuous romantic relationship that sees them get married, have a daughter and divorce — the stuff country songs are made of.

Firefly Lane season 2 (Netflix)

Friendship breakups can be even more devastating than romantic splits, so we expect whatever ends the 30-year bond between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) is epic.

The source of the friends’ fracture will definitely be revealed when Firefly Lane returns with the first nine episodes of a second, final, super-sized season. Also on deck, story-wise, Kate must deal with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s journey to Iraq to cover the war. Meanwhile, Tully faces a lawsuit after quitting her talk show and finds herself starting her career over from the bottom. She decides to go forward by making a documentary about searching for her birth father.

Slow Horses season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Gary Oldman’s “Tinker Tailor Failed Spy” series premiered earlier this year and immediately made our list of the best TV shows of 2022 so far. His sardonic spymaster Jackson Lamb is back to shepherd his team of disgraced MI5 agents in another case.

When a Cold War spy named Dickie Bow turns up dead, Lamb is suspicious that something more nefarious is at work than the cited “natural causes.” He decides to look into what happened, reaching out to old contacts and sending River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) undercover.

Gossip Girl season 2 (HBO Max)

XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with more drama on the Upper East Side. Second semester looks to be truly wild, with teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) secretly documenting all the hook-ups, betrayals and scandals and putting everyone on blast.

Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) are experiencing the pains of sisterhood by living together for the first time, while Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) is vying to be the new queen of Constance Billard and she’s got a plan to cement her status at the debutante ball. Oh, and Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) is also back to stir up trouble.

"Sr." (Netflix)

Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., produced this documentary about his filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr. Director Chris Smith creates a portrait of the life and career of the maverick artist, who was a major contributor to the countercultural movement of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The doc examines Downey’s nonconformist, shoestring-budget work, including his influential 1969 satirical comedy, Putney Swope. And of course, it focuses on his relationship with his superstar son, who talks about his late father and his legacy.

