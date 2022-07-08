7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more (July 8)

Beat the heat with a sizzling slate of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more streaming services. There’s something for everyone, from a true crime drama to a family-friendly animated adventure to teen comedies.

The lineup is led by Black Bird , which features the last TV performance by the late Ray Liotta. The psychological thriller, which is based on actual events, follows a young man (Taron Egerton) looking to get out of a prison sentence by eliciting a confession from a suspected serial killer.

If you’re looking for laughs, several new comedies make their debuts. Maggie poses the question, “What if seeing the future makes dating even harder?” Meanwhile, To All the Boys reverberates in Lana Condor’s new supernatural outing Boo, Bitch! and Jordan Fisher’s high school romance Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between.

Fun for the whole family is in store with The Sea Beast, a charming swashbuckling fantasy epic set on the high seas.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)

The late Ray Liotta turns in a final, masterful TV performance in this true crime thriller based on James Keene’s autobiographical novel. He’s in a supporting role as a decorated policeman whose son Jimmy (Taron Egerton) has turned out to be a disappointment. The former high school football hero is now facing 10 years in minimum security prison.

Jimmy has a chance to avoid time behind bars, but it’s a dangerous gambit. He must enter a maximum security facility for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), in a bid to get Larry to confess to his murdering a string of girls. But Jimmy’s freedom could come at the steep price of his own life. Black Bird has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the latest acclaimed Apple TV Plus series.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Maggie (Hulu)

The ability to see the future sounds like something that would come in handy while dating, but it turns out to be a total bummer for psychic Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse). She has had the gift of foretelling most of her life — her schoolmates used to call her “That’s Not So Raven” — and regularly gives readings to family, friends, clients and even random strangers on the street.

Then, Maggie meets a cute history teacher named Ben (David Del Rio) and is shocked when she sees herself in his future. Things get even more complicated when Ben moves next door with his high school sweetheart Jessie (Chloe Bridges). Despite that, Maggie begins to fall for him. Now, her ability seems like a curse.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Moonhaven (AMC Plus)

The sci-fi mystery/thriller features a big ensemble cast including Joe Manganiello, Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Emma McDonald. It’s set a century in the future, when Earth has been ravaged by overpopulation, a toxic environment and wars over dwindling resources. The planet’s only hope is Moonhaven, a 500 square mile lunar colony where residents — with the help of a power AI — are racing to find solutions.

Just as the long-awaited rescue/return to Earth is to occur, the idyllic colony is shocked by a murder. A pair of detectives, a pilot, an envoy and a bodyguard are pulled into the investigation, which uncovers a deeper conspiracy that could destroy humanity.

Streaming now on AMC Plus (opens in new tab)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Netflix may have another family-friendly animated hit on the level of Mitchells vs the Machines on its hands. Oscar-winning writer/director Chris Williams (Big Hero 6, Moana) is behind this action-packed adventure set in a fantastical universe where giant monsters roam the seas.

The brave crews who hunt the monsters are celebrated as heroes. A young girl named Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) dreams of fighting alongside her favorite hunter, Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) and stows away on his ship. Led by Captain Crow (Jared Harris), they sail into uncharted waters to pursue the biggest conquest yet, the legendary Red Bluster. But Maisie and Jacob soon discover the monsters are not what they seem.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

This cheeky supernatural teen comedy brings To All the Boys star Lana Condor back to Netflix as a “motherf*%king ghost.” High school senior Erika Vu is a bit of a wallflower who’s spent more time on academics than her social life. Her best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti) convinces her to go to a big party, where she attracts the notice of handsome Jake C. (Mason Versaw). Think Booksmart, but with a supernatural twist.

After the successful outing, Erika decides to let loose for the rest of the year — just before she’s hit by a semi and dies. Somehow, she’s able to stick around as a ghost but only if she becomes famous in the afterlife. With newfound confidence, Erika embarks on a quest to achieve popularity (and a big social media following). But her “no f***s to give” attitude may turn her into a truly horrific monster: a mean girl.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between (Netflix)

Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s young adult novel, this teen romantic comedy comes from the producers of the To All the Boys franchise and stars P.S. I Still Love You’s Jordan Fisher. Seniors Aidan (Fisher) and Clare (Talia Ryder) have a meet-cute at the beginning of senior year, but she’s skeptical about whether love can last. So, while they’re on their first date, the couple makes a pact to break up before heading to college.

After a whirlwind courtship, the deadline approaches, so Clare and Aidan go on one last epic date which they spend retracing the steps of their relationship, like their first kiss and their first argument. But when the night ends, will these two crazy kids actually say goodbye?

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

SkyMed (Paramount Plus)

Television has seen plenty of emergency responders saving lives in hospitals and fighting fires. In SkyMed, they’re soaring through the sky. The Canadian medical drama follows nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote northern Canada.

They experience triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations as they face life-or-death situations in remote, rural areas. Out in the wilderness, they have no one else to rely on but each other. The ensemble cast includes Natasha Calis, Ace Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla and Aaron Ashmore .

Streaming Sunday, July 10 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Next: A new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser adds more mystery, while Netflix is losing three of its best shows this month. Plus, a Stranger Things spinoff is confirmed.