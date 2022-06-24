11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

The end of June brings a boatload of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Disney Plus and other streaming services. If you’re planning your next binge session, you’re looking in the right place.

This weekend’s slate is led two returning series. The Umbrella Academy season 3 brings the superhero siblings back home from their 1963 escapade. The only problem is their home isn’t theirs anymore. Time-traveling can mess up your timeline, what a concept!

Meanwhile, Westworld season 4 continues the existential battle between humans and the now-sentient robots they created in their own image.

Several new shows make their debuts, including Maya Rudolph’s workplace sitcom Loot, the restaurant dramedy The Bear and the spinoff thriller Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. This week’s new movies include streaming premieres goof-fest Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the action-comedy The Man From Toronto and the inspiring true basketball story Rise.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 (Netflix)

The darkly funny superhero series returns with the Hargreeves siblings facing yet another doomsday — and perhaps even worse, an existential crisis. Their actions in 1963 Dallas messed with time and when they travel back to their present day in 2019, they discover everything has changed.

For one thing, their “father” is not their father anymore because, after meeting them in the past, Sir Reginald adopted an entirely different set of babies born on that fateful day in 1989. Well, almost entirely different; since he never saw Ghost Ben, he still takes him in. Ben is part of a new super sibling group, the Sparrow Academy. And they’re instantly antagonistic towards the Umbrellas. Viktor (Elliot Page) has transitioned, and will have to call upon even more inner strength to corral his family. Another apocalypse is on the way, and their only hope may be to play nice with the Sparrows.

Westworld season 4 (HBO)

Westworld may be the most opaque of all puzzlebox shows. HBO’s official synopsis for season 4 reads, “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.” Ooookay, thanks for illuminating us. Creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan probably get a real kick out of keeping secrets.

So, what do we know about Westworld season 4? Thandiwe Newton is back as Maeve, as are Tessa Thompson as Charlotte and Evan Rachel Woods as Dolores. Jeffrey Wright returns as Bernard and Ed Harris reprises his role as The Man in Black. All of the above are robots, though they have different motivations. At least some of them are set on destroying humanity. Others, in partnership with humans like Aaron Paul’s Caleb, will oppose them. One thing is certain: These violent delights will have violent ends.

Loot (Apple TV Plus)

You had us at Maya Rudolph. The Saturday Night Live alum sparkles in everything she does, and she gets prime billing in this new workplace comedy. Molly Novak is a billionaire who has it all — a lux mansion, a gigayacht, private jets. The only thing she lacks? A faithful husband.

When her spouse of 20 years betrays her, Molly descends into a very public, embarrassing spiral that is splashed across the tabloids. After she hits rock bottom, she is surprised to discover that she has a philanthropic foundation run by no-nonsense director Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez). To boost her image, Molly decides to work at the charity full-time, making her a (very rich) fish out of water.

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Workplace shows tend to be set in hospitals, police precincts, or nonsensical corporations. Somehow, restaurants rarely provide the setting, which is a shame because they seem to generate both drama and comedy (see: the many cooking reality shows, like Top Chef and Hell’s Kitchen).

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef trained in fine dining who returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after the death of a loved one. The Original Beef of Chicagoland is a world away from white tablecloths and pricey entrees. Carmy is forced to deal with a stubborn kitchen staff, complicated family relationships and the grind-down stress of running a small business.

The Man From Toronto (Netflix)

Kevin Hart has a new partner in Woody Harrelson for his latest action-comedy buddy flick. Hart plays screw-up salesman Teddy, who rents an Airbnb for a weekend getaway with his wife. But in a case of mistaken identity, he’s thought to be the titular character, a hitman named Randy (Harrelson), who was supposed to carry out a job at the house.

The FBI persuades Teddy to keep posing as the assassin in order to draw the real one out. Meanwhile, Randy learns that his client wants them both dead, and the two men will have to work together to get out alive.

Chloe (Prime Video)

The British social media thriller already aired in the UK last winter and now arrives in the U.S. and other regions. It centers on Becky (Erin Doherty), who is obsessed with childhood friend Chloe (Poppy Gilbert) and stalks her online. Chloe seems to have the perfect life, judging by her perfectly curated social media presence. It’s completely different from Becky’s dreary existence temping in offices and caring for her dementia-addled mother.

Then, Chloe suddenly dies and Becky learns that Chloe tried to call her just before dying. Intrigued, Becky decides to investigate what happened by taking on a fake identity and infiltrating the lives of Chloe’s friends and family. Her alter ego “Sasha” is everything she’s ever wanted to be: popular, successful and influential. But the deeper she gets into the con, the higher the risks if she’s unmasked.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

The Spanish thriller Money Heist was a worldwide hit for Netflix. It ended after five seasons last December, but the streamer began developing a spinoff, which smartly combines the story and themes of the original with the surging interest in Korean dramas.

Money Heist: Korea is set during the reunification of North Korea and South Korea, which has created a region called the Joint Economic Area at the former border. As the government prepares to launch a new currency in the region, a criminal mastermind called The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) plans a heist inspired by the events in Spain. He pulls together a team of strategists and desperados with different abilities to pull off the mind-boggling theft.

Rise (Disney Plus)

A trio of brothers emerge from humble, immigrant origins to play in the NBA, with one becoming an All-Star, MVP and league champion. Sounds totally made-up, yet it’s a true story. Rise chronicles how superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers Thanasis and Kostas went from selling trinkets to tourists in Greece to competing against the world’s best basketball players.

Their parents Charles and Vera move from Nigeria to Greece, where they struggle to provide for five children. When they aren’t helping make ends meet, Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) hit the courts with a local youth team. Their natural gifts soon become apparent and earn the notice of a talent agent.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (Paramount Plus)

Heh heh, heh heh — Beavis and Butt-Head are back. The animated characters, created and still voiced by Mike Judge, are finally getting with the 21st century times. Their new movie directly follows the events of Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. It’s 1998 and the teen slackers have been sentenced to juvenile detention in a space camp.

Their perverted sense of humor leads to a snafu that sends them through a black hole. On the other side, they find that the year is 2022. Life on Earth is very different, and the boys must contend with iPhones, the Deep State and highly intelligent versions of themselves from an alternate universe.

Menudo: Forever Young (HBO Max)

Iconic Latin American boy band Menudo was one of the biggest music sensation in the 1980s, presaging the rise of later teen pop groups like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. This four-part documentary chronicles Menudo’s formation, hit songs, global tours and freshly-minted stars like Ricky Martin.

The doc also digs into the dark side of the glitz and glamor. As band’s popularity begins to wane, allegations of drug use and sexual abuse accusations are made against producer/manager Edgardo Díaz. A dozen former Menudo members give revealing interviews about the abuse and exploitation they grappled with during their tenures.

Trevor: The Musical (Disney Plus)

This is the filmed version of the off-Broadway musical production, which is based on the Oscar-winning 1995 short film Trevor. The short inspired the nonprofit organize The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.

The coming-of-age story that follows 13-year-old Trevor on a turbulent journey of self-discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, he begins to reckon with his identity and sexuality, influenced by his parents, friends and his obsession, Diana Ross.

