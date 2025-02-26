How to prolong the life of your cheap mattress — 5 tips and tricks

Cheap mattresses can offer plenty of comfort and support if you pick the right option. However, with cheaper materials, can come a shorter lifespan. So, it’s important to know how to keep a cheaper mattress in top condition, giving you the chance to enjoy its comfort for longer.

Even the best mattresses won’t last forever and, no matter how much you pay for a mattress, it’s important to take steps to keep it in good condition. We’ve put together some quick tips to help you look after a cheaper mattress, which should also lead to you getting a better night’s sleep for longer.

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap mattresses then it’s also worth bookmarking our guide to the best mattress sales this month to ensure you get the optimum discount on our recommended mattresses. But, for now, read on for our tips on how to prolong the life of a cheap mattress.

What is a cheap mattress?

We classify a cheap mattress as one that costs less than $500 for a queen. When you buy a mattress in this price range, durability can be an issue due to the cheaper construction and materials used. However, there are some cheap mattresses (such as the Siena Memory Foam mattress ) that use innovative materials with a high integrity that should last you as long as a pricier option.

Do remember as well that just because a mattress is cheap, you shouldn’t be distracted by the low price. You still need to choose the right mattress for your sleeping style and body type to ensure that you get a comfortable night’s sleep.

5 things you can do to extend the life of your cheap mattress

1. Rotate or flip regularly

This is one of our go-to tips for extending the lifespan of any mattress, but it will particularly help with a cheaper option. Knowing how often to rotate or flip your mattress depends on its design and structure, so do follow your manufacturer’s instructions.

In general, only innerspring mattresses can be flipped as their construction is the same on both sides. Most memory foam and hybrid mattresses can be rotated, unless they have zoned support that means they need to face one way. As a rough guide, we’d recommend rotating a mattress every three months to keep it from sagging and dipping at the major pressure points (head, shoulders, back and hips.)

2. Use a mattress protector

The best mattress protectors guard your mattress from spills, stains and other nasties such as dust mites and bed bugs. Protectors simply fit over your mattress with an elasticated skirt, meaning you’ll get a tight fit that prevents anything from slipping underneath. You’ll also find plenty of choices to suit different needs.

Most mattress protectors are waterproof, with many also being stain resistant as well. And you’ll also find cooling options for hot sleepers, as well as slightly padded protectors to offer a little more comfort to a sleeper. These simple protectors don’t cost the earth and are easily removed to bung in the washing machine – helping to extend the lifespan of a mattress.

3. Make sure your bed frame is secure

You can undo all the good work a mattress is doing by placing it on the wrong bed frame or one that’s old and unsupportive. Over time, frequent use of a bed frame can cause its fixtures and fittings to loosen and its parts to become weaker.

Firstly, make sure your bed frame is tightened up and, if you’re using a slatted mattress, make sure the slats are close enough together to offer adequate support. Secondly, if your bed frame is older or starting to lose support, you can provide some temporary relief by either investing in a bunkie board or adding some plywood to give you a firmer surface for your mattress to sit on.

4. Add a mattress topper

Mattress toppers are mini mattresses, with the most effective usually being around 3-4” thick. The best mattress toppers add not only comfort but will also help to support your body more effectively. The biggest added bonus for those on a cheaper mattress is that they’ll again help to prolong the lifespan of your mattress by reducing the wear and tear directly on it. As with mattresses, toppers come in a variety of materials, such as memory foam, latex, cooling gel, wool, fleece and even hybrid options, and you can also find them in different firmness options.

5. Clean your mattress regularly

A mattress protector will keep your bed clean but it’s also a good idea to do a deep clean twice a year to help keep the mattress in good condition. Cleaning your mattress helps to keep it clear of dust mites that could cause allergy symptoms, as well as removing any sweat stains and body oils that have built up on the surface.

Many mattresses have a removeable cover that can be put in the washing machine, but you can also clean your mattress with simple household products such as baking soda and a vacuum cleaner. Our full guide on how to clean a mattress will help you to deal with any stains or spills you might come across.