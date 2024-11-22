I'm vetting the best Black Friday Apple deals live: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and more

I've been tracking Apple Black Friday deals for 11 years here at Tom's Guide, and I'm seeing some of the best discounts of the year right now. Yes, Apple has a reputation for high prices, but Black Friday deals bring those crashing down.

For example, the AirPods Pro 2 are just $159 on Amazon right now. That's the lowest price ever for one of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. You can also grab the iPhone 16 Pro for just $0.01 via Boost Mobile at Amazon. That's an amazing discount on a flagship phone that normally costs $999.

You can you also snag the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) for $349 at Amazon ($50 off). That's the cheapest price I've seen for Apple's flagship watch. And if you're in the market for a new laptop the MacBook Air 13 M2 is $749 at Amazon, which is $250 off.

Black Friday week may say even cheaper prices in some cases, but if you see a really great discount I'd grab it in case it sells out. I'll be by your side bringing you the best deals as they roll in, so stay tuned to this page. For more ways to save, see our Apple promo codes guide.

Mark Spoonauer Global Editor in Chief I've been covering Apple products for over two decades, and I know the product lineup inside and out. So I can help you find the very best deals on everything from iPhones and Apple Watches to AirPods and iPads. And we'll be keeping this live blog up to date with frequent updates.

My Favorite Apple Deals Now

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Amazon is offering the iPhone 16 Pro for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we loved the improved zoom, long battery life and powerful A17 Pro performance with Apple Intelligence features. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $96 @ Walmart

If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and because they feature the Apple W1 chip, they'll quickly pair with your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Just note that the newer Beats Solo 4 are now available.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon If you like a pair of wireless earbuds with great sound but don't want AirPods for whatever reason, the Beats Studio Buds offer a similar level of quality. They don't have the extended stem, so this might be a better option if you don't like that style. With $50 off, they're worth picking up, as these are close to their all-time low price.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Click the on-page coupon! Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499 at Amazon Click Coupon! The Apple Mac mini M4 is the company’s latest and greatest mini PC and even though it just came out, you can save a bit off its full price. You get 16GB of RAM on the base model, Apple’s M4 chip, more Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and for the first time ever on the Mac mini, front ports you can actually reach. In our Mac mini M4 review, we hailed this mini PC as nearly perfect — except for the annoying fact that its power button is located on the bottom of the device. Note: It was $50 off earlier, so we recommend waiting for it to hit that price point again.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $749 at Amazon Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Apple MacBoko Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Save 23% right now. The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Amazon Shopping for the latest MacBook Pro? You're actually getting a better deal on the M4 model in the UK than you can get Stateside! This is on the base spec with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — more than enough for a lot of you creative types out there!

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now!

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $641 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

iPhone deals

iPhone 16: $3/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 16 for $3/month with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 Pro deal is pretty aggressive. You'll get up to $1,000 off when you purchase your phone with an eligible Unlimited plan. Plus, you can get a free Apple Watch 10 and iPad with your purchase.

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

iPhone SE: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get an iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Verizon deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life.

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Lowest price: The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! I use my AirPods Pro 2 as my daily earbuds for music and video calls and I love them. There's a lot to like between the stellar sound quality and strong noise cancelation. The hearing aid feature is here, too, adding yet another reason to grab these. And at $159, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their all-time low price.

iPad deals

Apple 20W USC-C power adapter: was $19 now $14 at Best Buy You don't see first-party Apple chargers and accessories discounted too often. However, right now, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C power adapter for $5 off the regular price right now at Best Buy. You can never have too many power bricks floating around, especially when they're ones made by Apple.

Apple iPad 10.2" (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $1,999 at Amazon Lowest price: Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Just note that the newer iPad 10th Gen is now available.

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $279 at Amazon ALL TIME LOW! It's funny how time changes things. In my iPad 10th Gen review, I said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet but the price was too high. But now this iPad is at its lowest price ever. The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Save $70 right now!

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H

The ultimate iPad Pro is now on sale. Featuring a 13-inch (2,752 x 2064) OLED display and over 13 hours of battery life, it's the perfect companion for photo and video work on the go. You also get the M4 chip included which crushes the vast majority of computing tasks.

Mac deals

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Mac mini M2: was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

The Apple Mac mini M2 is the cheapest Mac you can get and right now, you can save $130 off the base model that comes with an M2 chip, 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. There aren't any ports on the front but around back, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Just note that the newer Mac Mini M4 is now available.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,150 at Amazon The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. However, a lack of meaningful improvements over older models means iMac M3 owners need not rush out to upgrade.

UK Deals

Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £119 @ John Lewis

If you're looking for Pro-level AirPods without the price tag, then the AirPods 4 are for you. These buds come with powerful active noise cancelation, a sweat resistant design, improved acoustic architecture., spatial audio, head gestures and more



13-inch MacBook Air (M3): was £999 now £914 @ Amazon

Grab yourself our favorite MacBook, the new MacBook Air with a powerful M3 chip. With that chip comes improvements to performance and battery life — all for slightly less than you'd normally pay.

Apple series 9: was £349 now £299 @ Argos

The Apple Watch series 10 is here, and that means discounts for last year's Apple Watch 9 — which still offers a lot. The only real difference is the incrementally smaller screen, an improved Always On display and onboard speakers. But beyond that they're pretty similar, and even sleep apnea detection is coming to Apple Watch 9.

Beats Pill: was £149 now £99 @ Amazon

This portable speaker has Beats' trademark sound with a portable design that can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. This model also has IP67 water resistance, left/right stereo when paired with a second model and more. All with £50 off the normal price.

Apple AirTag (4 pack): was £199 now £94 @ Amazon

Whether you're keeping track of keys, bags, or even luggage while you're travelling, you may find yourself needing a lot of AirTags. So you might as well stock up when prices are low.