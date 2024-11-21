I've been covering Amazon AU's Black Friday sales ever since they started — these are the best deals of 2024 I've spotted

It isn't officially Black Friday yet, but that hasn't stopped the Amazon Black Friday sale from kicking off early! That's right, Amazon started its Black Friday sale on Tuesday, November 19 — ten whole days before the actual day — and will continue wheeling and dealing until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Cyber Monday, which is happening on December 2.

In the ten years that I've been covering Black Friday, Amazon's discounts have been some of the best deals available, and 2024 is already shaping to be just as great. Amazon's Black Friday sale has so far delivered some exceptional discounts, with prices slashed across all categories.

As expected, I've been seeing huge savings on Amazon-branded tech products, including Echo smart devices, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming sticks, along with other in-demand items, like headphones, soundbars, smartphones, tablets, appliances and more.

Unlike Prime Day, Amazon’s Black Friday sale isn't exclusive to Prime members, however, it's worth noting that I've seen a handful of subscriber-exclusive deals.

With that in mind, I recommend becoming a Prime member while the sale is on — not only do you get access to all the available deals, you'll also save money on shipping. That's right — an Amazon Prime subscription gets you free expedited delivery on millions of items, along with access to a variety of Amazon services, such as Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music Prime. There's even a 30-day free trial for new members.

This year, I'll be providing live deals coverage throughout the Amazon Black Friday sale. In other words, you should check back frequently as I'll be spotlighting new deals as my team and I find them. So without further ado, here are the best deals the Tom's Guide AU team has spotted so far.

Amazon devices

Echo Spot (2024): was AU$149 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$50

Knocking a massive 34% off this newly minted Amazon device, this Echo Spot deal is hard to pass up. This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step.

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera: was AU$69 now AU$35 at Amazon Save AU$34

The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$75

Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.

Ring Floodlight Cam Plus (wired): was AU$299 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$100

Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.

Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Save AU$50

Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.

Fire TV Cube: was AU$219 now AU$109 at Amazon Save AU$110

If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.

Kindle Scribe (16GB): was AU$549 now AU$347 at Amazon Save AU$202

Slashing a massive AU$202 off RRP, this Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader that'll satisfy your reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Down to an all-time low, this Kindle comes with a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection. Available in both black, white and all-new blush or starlight colourways.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was AU$349 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$50

With the Ring Doorbell Pro offering HD full-colour functionality and advanced motion settings, this deal is perfect for adding extra protection to your home. This new iteration also offers upgraded audio quality, including noise and echo cancellation, and 3D motion detection that uses Bird's Eye Zones to pinpoint movement around your home.

Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen, 2024): was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70

Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup. Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.

Phones & accessories

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU$529 now AU$428.47 at Amazon Save AU$100.53

Known for its stylish transparent design and 'glyph' lights which can be programmed for notifications, Nothing's Phone (2a) is arguably the coolest budget phone you can buy right now. It also boasts terrific battery life, impressive performance and a clean UI. Now discounted in its white colourway.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (1TB) Blue Titanium: was AU$2,663 now AU$2,139 at Amazon Save AU$344

Last year's top iPhone has received a sweet discount in the 1TB variant, but only in the (rather fetching) Blue Titanium colourway. Boasting the powerful A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro brings a boost to efficiency and performance. You also get an excellent 48MP main camera with 5x telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): was AU$1,849 now AU$1,597 at Amazon Save up to AU$252

One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was AU$2,749 now AU$2,330 at Amazon Save AU$370

Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.

Oppo Reno12 5G (256GB): was AU$799 now AU$647 at Amazon Save AU$152

If you're in the market for a budget to mid-range handset, the Oppo Reno 12 is a good alternative to the Google Pixel 8a — especially at this discounted price. The model on sale is powered by the Dimensity 7300 CPU and boasts 12GB RAM, along with 256GB of storage.

Laptops & tablets

Apple 2022 iPad 10.9 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was AU$599 now AU$486 at Amazon Save AU$113

Sure, it's not the most recent model, but this 2022 iPad still an excellent tablet, especially at this price point. Right now, you can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi option at a 19% discount, bringing it back to its lowest price ever. Powered by the impressive A14 Bionic chip, you can expect snappy performance from this tablet, though you should consider whether 64GB is enough storage for your needs.

Apple iPad Air (M2; 256GB): was AU$1,479 now AU$1,317 at Amazon Save AU$162

Not the hugest discount ever, but any saving on an Apple product is always appreciated. This 13-inch iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip, which means you can expect excellent performance, and you have plenty of storage to work with at 256GB. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and charges via USB-C.

Gaming and PC peripherals

SCUF Instinct Pro controller : was AU$379.99 now AU$299.99 at Amazon Save AU$80

Looking for a pro-level alternative to Xbox's Elite controller? Say hello to the SCUF Instinct Pro, which offers a number of customisation options, with support remappable back paddles, instant triggers and more. We've seen it for slightly cheaper in the past, but this is still a good deal.

Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB wireless gaming mouse: was AU$239 now AU$152.62 at Amazon Save AU$86.38

If you're primarily into MMO games, Corsair's Scimitar Elite might be for you. It sports 12 side buttons for quick access to all your commands, and also provides 150 hours of battery life. Offers a 2.4Hz dongle for wireless connectivity and also supports Bluetooth.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was AU$1,199 now AU$338.63 at Amazon Save AU$860.37

The Ryzen 9 5900X may be four years old, but it's still quite powerful if you're looking for a good balance between gaming and productivity. It sports 12 cores, 24 threads and is now cheaper than ever thanks to this exceptional deal.

Final Fantasy Rebirth: was AU$119.95 now AU$65 at Amazon Save AU$54.95

The second entry in Square Enix's masterful reimagining of Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, which fleshes out the deeply emotional story made which first appeared on the original PlayStation. You'll get around 100 hours of gameplay out of this, which is excellent value at this price point.

EA Sports FC 25: was AU$89.95 now AU$44 at Amazon Save AU$45.95

If you think football is life, you may want to pick up EA's latest FC game on Switch, which has already received a huge discount despite being released only a few months ago. A great one for fans of couch multiplayer and a good stocking stuffer.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was AU$109.95 now AU$40.95 at Amazon Save AU$69

The hugely successful follow-up to 2019's Fallen Order was a little rough in terms of performance when it launched last year. However, it has improved significantly since then, and it's now 63% off, which means it's a good time to pick it up if you've been holding off.

was AU$109.95 now AU$66.95 at Amazon Save AU$43

Arriving 13 years after the cult hit original, Space Marine 2 boasts an excellent campaign, a healthy online scene, and the promise of more co-operative Operations missions to come as free updates. In other words, we’re confident that Space Marine 2 will live up to the lofty expectations of Warhammer 40,000 fans — especially with a 39% discount.

was AU$79.95 now AU$58.60 at Amazon Save AU$21.35

Fans of the original Super Mario RPG for SNES are in for a treat with this revamped version for Switch. It maintains the original's isometric turn-based gameplay but presents it with updated graphics. A fun and charming classic that will appeal to all Mario fans.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel & Pedal System: was AU$1,299.95 now AU$1,102.95 at Amazon Save AU$197

Fancy yourself a sim-racing enthusiast? This kit takes racing to another level. Licensed for Xbox consoles and compatible with Windows PCs, the VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System offers force feedback, three customisable aluminium pedals, magnetic paddle shifters and Hall-effect sensors. It also boasts a load-cell braking system that measures brake presses by force, not distance travelled (just like a real car).

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless (Black): was AU$229.95 now AU$136.48 at Amazon Save AU$93.47

A great mid-range headset, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless offers over 48 hours of gaming, and you can get 8.5 hours of playtime from a 15 minute charge. It boasts beefy 50mm drivers for booming audio, supports Spatial Audio and has a handy flip-to-mute mic. It also promises lag-free audio thanks to a 2.4Hz dongle. Supports PS4, PS5, Switch and PC.

was AU$539 now AU$489 at Amazon Save AU$50

Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$40. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU$1,049.99 now AU$799.99 at Amazon Save AU$250

The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to an all-time low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey G65B Curved QHD Gaming Monitor: was AU$1,099 now AU$698 at Amazon Save AU$401

Prefer your monitors curved? Samsung's excellent 32-inch G6 monitor provides that, along with a beautiful 1440p resolution display which offers a 240hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It can even be used without a computer, thanks to its built-in smart TV functionality, which provides a suite of apps. Perfect for those who want to hook their console up to a monitor.

Headphones & audio

Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones: was AU$499.95 now AU$304.31 at Amazon Save AU$195.64

If you're a sound audiophile or music producer, the Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones might be the pair you've been looking for. Designed to offer ultra-wide band playback for studio use, these over-ear cans are suited best for audio production, rather than casual listening.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar: was AU$3,999.95 now AU$2,050 at Amazon Save AU$1,949.95

Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with AU$2,000 sliced off, this deal is hard to pass up.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was AU$399 now AU$329 at Amazon Save AU$70

We've seen it for cheaper, but if you need Apple's AirPods Pro 2 right now, then this deal is still pretty good. Get excellent noise cancellation and great audio quality. This is also the updated version which comes with a USB-C charging, which means you can ditch your old Lightning cable once and for all.