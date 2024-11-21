Live
I've been covering Amazon AU's Black Friday sales ever since they started — these are the best deals of 2024 I've spotted
Amazon AU's Black Friday sale event is now on
It isn't officially Black Friday yet, but that hasn't stopped the Amazon Black Friday sale from kicking off early! That's right, Amazon started its Black Friday sale on Tuesday, November 19 — ten whole days before the actual day — and will continue wheeling and dealing until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Cyber Monday, which is happening on December 2.
In the ten years that I've been covering Black Friday, Amazon's discounts have been some of the best deals available, and 2024 is already shaping to be just as great. Amazon's Black Friday sale has so far delivered some exceptional discounts, with prices slashed across all categories.
As expected, I've been seeing huge savings on Amazon-branded tech products, including Echo smart devices, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming sticks, along with other in-demand items, like headphones, soundbars, smartphones, tablets, appliances and more.
Unlike Prime Day, Amazon’s Black Friday sale isn't exclusive to Prime members, however, it's worth noting that I've seen a handful of subscriber-exclusive deals.
With that in mind, I recommend becoming a Prime member while the sale is on — not only do you get access to all the available deals, you'll also save money on shipping. That's right — an Amazon Prime subscription gets you free expedited delivery on millions of items, along with access to a variety of Amazon services, such as Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music Prime. There's even a 30-day free trial for new members.
This year, I'll be providing live deals coverage throughout the Amazon Black Friday sale. In other words, you should check back frequently as I'll be spotlighting new deals as my team and I find them. So without further ado, here are the best deals the Tom's Guide AU team has spotted so far.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years
Amazon devices
Save AU$50
Knocking a massive 34% off this newly minted Amazon device, this Echo Spot deal is hard to pass up. This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step.
Save AU$34
The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device.
Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.
Save AU$75
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.
Save AU$100
Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.
Save AU$50
Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.
Save AU$110
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.
Save AU$30
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$202
Slashing a massive AU$202 off RRP, this Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader that'll satisfy your reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Down to an all-time low, this Kindle comes with a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.
Save AU$50
Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection.
Available in both black, white and all-new blush or starlight colourways.
Save AU$50
With the Ring Doorbell Pro offering HD full-colour functionality and advanced motion settings, this deal is perfect for adding extra protection to your home. This new iteration also offers upgraded audio quality, including noise and echo cancellation, and 3D motion detection that uses Bird's Eye Zones to pinpoint movement around your home.
Save AU$50
Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!
Save AU$40
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. Knocking an impressive 51% off RRP, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
It is also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$70
Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup.
Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.
Save AU$60
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the 4K Fire TV Stick Max. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$72
Despite only releasing recently, the latest Kindle models have scored a modest discount in a bundle alongside the 5th gen Echo Dot. Available in a range of colourways, including the Matcha Kindle and Glacier White Echo Dot combination.
Phones & accessories
Save AU$100.53
Known for its stylish transparent design and 'glyph' lights which can be programmed for notifications, Nothing's Phone (2a) is arguably the coolest budget phone you can buy right now. It also boasts terrific battery life, impressive performance and a clean UI. Now discounted in its white colourway.
Save AU$344
Last year's top iPhone has received a sweet discount in the 1TB variant, but only in the (rather fetching) Blue Titanium colourway. Boasting the powerful A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro brings a boost to efficiency and performance. You also get an excellent 48MP main camera with 5x telephoto lens.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$370
Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.
Save AU$152
If you're in the market for a budget to mid-range handset, the Oppo Reno 12 is a good alternative to the Google Pixel 8a — especially at this discounted price. The model on sale is powered by the Dimensity 7300 CPU and boasts 12GB RAM, along with 256GB of storage.
Laptops & tablets
Save AU$605
Even though Apple doesn't sell the still-great M3 MacBook Pro anymore (it's moved on to the M4 model), you can still bag a sweet discount on it from Amazon right now. You should know, however, that the RRP listed on the retailer is outdated, so you're only getting a 12% discount rather than 22% off.
Save AU$113
Sure, it's not the most recent model, but this 2022 iPad still an excellent tablet, especially at this price point. Right now, you can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi option at a 19% discount, bringing it back to its lowest price ever. Powered by the impressive A14 Bionic chip, you can expect snappy performance from this tablet, though you should consider whether 64GB is enough storage for your needs.
Save AU$162
Not the hugest discount ever, but any saving on an Apple product is always appreciated. This 13-inch iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip, which means you can expect excellent performance, and you have plenty of storage to work with at 256GB. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and charges via USB-C.
Save AU$502
With a 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Slim 7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB HDD is a pretty good buy for those looking for a productivity-focused machine. We also like its elegant lightweight design and efficiency.
Gaming and PC peripherals
Save AU$80
Looking for a pro-level alternative to Xbox's Elite controller? Say hello to the SCUF Instinct Pro, which offers a number of customisation options, with support remappable back paddles, instant triggers and more. We've seen it for slightly cheaper in the past, but this is still a good deal.
Save AU$86.38
If you're primarily into MMO games, Corsair's Scimitar Elite might be for you. It sports 12 side buttons for quick access to all your commands, and also provides 150 hours of battery life. Offers a 2.4Hz dongle for wireless connectivity and also supports Bluetooth.
Save AU$860.37
The Ryzen 9 5900X may be four years old, but it's still quite powerful if you're looking for a good balance between gaming and productivity. It sports 12 cores, 24 threads and is now cheaper than ever thanks to this exceptional deal.
Save AU$54.95
The second entry in Square Enix's masterful reimagining of Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, which fleshes out the deeply emotional story made which first appeared on the original PlayStation. You'll get around 100 hours of gameplay out of this, which is excellent value at this price point.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, so you don't see it discounted all that often. Thankfully, you can still get it for cheaper than usual from Amazon via email — simply buy it and your code will be delivered to you immediately.
Save AU$45.95
If you think football is life, you may want to pick up EA's latest FC game on Switch, which has already received a huge discount despite being released only a few months ago. A great one for fans of couch multiplayer and a good stocking stuffer.
Save AU$69
The hugely successful follow-up to 2019's Fallen Order was a little rough in terms of performance when it launched last year. However, it has improved significantly since then, and it's now 63% off, which means it's a good time to pick it up if you've been holding off.
Save AU$43
Arriving 13 years after the cult hit original, Space Marine 2 boasts an excellent campaign, a healthy online scene, and the promise of more co-operative Operations missions to come as free updates. In other words, we’re confident that Space Marine 2 will live up to the lofty expectations of Warhammer 40,000 fans — especially with a 39% discount.
Save AU$21.35
Fans of the original Super Mario RPG for SNES are in for a treat with this revamped version for Switch. It maintains the original's isometric turn-based gameplay but presents it with updated graphics. A fun and charming classic that will appeal to all Mario fans.
Save AU$197
Fancy yourself a sim-racing enthusiast? This kit takes racing to another level. Licensed for Xbox consoles and compatible with Windows PCs, the VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System offers force feedback, three customisable aluminium pedals, magnetic paddle shifters and Hall-effect sensors. It also boasts a load-cell braking system that measures brake presses by force, not distance travelled (just like a real car).
Save AU$93.47
A great mid-range headset, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless offers over 48 hours of gaming, and you can get 8.5 hours of playtime from a 15 minute charge. It boasts beefy 50mm drivers for booming audio, supports Spatial Audio and has a handy flip-to-mute mic. It also promises lag-free audio thanks to a 2.4Hz dongle. Supports PS4, PS5, Switch and PC.
Save AU$50
Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$40. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!
Save AU$250
The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to an all-time low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.
Save AU$401
Prefer your monitors curved? Samsung's excellent 32-inch G6 monitor provides that, along with a beautiful 1440p resolution display which offers a 240hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It can even be used without a computer, thanks to its built-in smart TV functionality, which provides a suite of apps. Perfect for those who want to hook their console up to a monitor.
Headphones & audio
Save AU$195.64
If you're a sound audiophile or music producer, the Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones might be the pair you've been looking for. Designed to offer ultra-wide band playback for studio use, these over-ear cans are suited best for audio production, rather than casual listening.
Save AU$1,949.95
Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with AU$2,000 sliced off, this deal is hard to pass up.
Save AU$70
We've seen it for cheaper, but if you need Apple's AirPods Pro 2 right now, then this deal is still pretty good. Get excellent noise cancellation and great audio quality. This is also the updated version which comes with a USB-C charging, which means you can ditch your old Lightning cable once and for all.
Save AU$29.63
Nothing's stylish transparent vibe has carried over to this sweet (and high-tech) set of earbuds. Apart from the usual noise cancellation, you also get ChatGPT integration (so long as you have a Nothing phone, which is also discounted on this page). Additionally, these buds provide 42.5 hours of listening time, which is impressive.