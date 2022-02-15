Android 13 Developer Preview 1 has landed, which means that anyone running a Pixel 4 and above can install the new software. It's a ridiculously easy process if you use the Android Flash Tool, but you can also still install it manually if you so desire.

The question, though, is should you? After all, the Developer Preview is pre-alpha software. There will be bugs and stability issues, so keep that in mind before proceeding. This is meant for developers to test their apps, not for end users to run as a daily driver.

Still, if you're curious about what's coming to Android phones — and if you have a spare Pixel device to test it on — here's how to install Android 13 on your Pixel.

How to install Android 13 with the Android Flash Tool

1. Go to the Android Flash Tool. Make sure you have the Android USB drivers installed if applicable. You will also need Chrome or a Chromium-based browser.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Open Settings on your Pixel, then scroll down to About phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll down to find Build number, then tap it until you see a prompt that you activated Developer options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Go back to Settings, then to System. You'll see Developer options near the bottom. Tap that.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. In the Developer options, toggle on OEM unlocking and USB debugging.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Connect your phone to your PC.

7. Select your Pixel from the menu and accept the ADB request on your phone.

8. Follow the instructions that the Android Flash Tool gives out. You'll need to accept the bootloader unlock and lock requests on your Pixel, but the Tool will tell you when input is needed.

Note: Unlocking the bootloader will wipe your phone!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Let the Android Flash Tool complete the process and then boot into Android 13.

