I tried this $5 tool to remove dust — and it was quicker than my vacuum cleaner

When it comes to household chores, we’re all looking for quick tricks to help cut cleaning time in half. As someone prone to indoor allergies, getting rid of dust has always been the bane of my life. And even with one of the best vacuum cleaners, there are hidden places where dust mites love to breed.

If you have a fabric sofa, woven furniture, or any other delicate lampshades around your home, it can be tricky to remove dust properly without ruining the fabric. That was until I found a quick way to remove dust build-up and dirt without having to call in the professionals.

In fact, when I tried this $5 tool, it was quicker than using my best vacuum cleaner and attachments to do the job. So what is this quick and affordable hack?

Lint roller on grey sofa arm (Image credit: Future)

A simple lint roller was the answer to all my furniture dust woes. Typically used for removing fluff and hair strands on clothing, these have now become a handy, multipurpose tool to use around the home. Not only are they great for picking up dust and dirt on its adhesive sheets, but they're ideal for ingrained hair (looking at you, pet owners).

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller: $5 on Amazon

This lint roller has 95, adhesive sheets, and is perfect for instantly picking up dust, dirt and pet hair. After each use, simply tear away the sheet to reveal a fresh one for fuss-free cleaning. In addition, it comes with an ergonomic handle for easy grip, and it works well on furniture, upholstery, and clothing.

I simply rolled a lint roller over my fabric sofa to instantly swipe up a layer of hidden dust on the arms and at the top of my sofa. Then, I teared off a fresh strip to do the same for my cream linen lampshades, which I’ve always found difficult to clean properly with a vacuum cleaner. What’s more, you don't even have to take off any light shades to give it a few swipes.

Dirty lint roller after cleaning sofa (Image credit: Future)

After doing this around my furnishings, the dust and debris was literally gone in seconds — much quicker than tackling it with my upholstery brush. Plus, I was pleasantly surprised to see the fabric colors looking ‘refreshed’ and brand new again.

Lint roller used strip (Image credit: Future)

So, the next time you want a quick-fix, dust remover, without hauling out the vacuum cleaner, be sure to add a lint roller to your cleaning items!

What is a lint roller?

A lint roller or remover is made of one-sided glue adhesive paper — placed on a cardboard or plastic barrel that is mounted on a central spindle with an attached handle. Once rolled on a surface, dust or dirt will stick onto the adhesive strips, which can be torn off.

Designed for easy removal of lint, dust, fluff, hairs or other small fibres from clothing and most linen. However, just be sure to check the care labels before using this, as the sticky residue might cause damage to certain/delicate materials.