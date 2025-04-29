Here's how long you can leave your wet laundry in the washer — it's shorter than you'd think

When it comes to laundry chores, most of us will want to rush through the task as quickly as possible.

And we’ve all been guilty of leaving our freshly-cleaned clothes inside the washing machine for some time, before finally taking them out to dry. Trouble is, by the time you actually get round to the task, you’re often faced with a musty-smelling pile of laundry that's been sitting there for ages.

So, how long can you leave your wet laundry in the washer — before you're forced to re-wash them?

How long is too long?

woman doing laundry (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to laundry experts, damp clothes should never be left in the washer longer than eight to 12 hours. That means you really shouldn't be letting your washed clothes sit in the machine overnight, for example.

If left to sit for days (or even longer!), the damp conditions become the ideal breeding ground for mold spores and bacteria, making your fresh laundry smell musty.

On top of the stench, if mold develops on clothes it can damage the material and potentially lead to issues for those with allergies and respiratory conditions.

Which means you’ll need to re-wash the entire load again — defeating the purpose and also costing you time and money.

The general consensus is that laundry should be removed from the washer to dry, as soon as the end-of-cycle ping alerts you. Don’t just switch it off and put it to the back of your mind — only to be forgotten about.

In fact, a good tip is to set a reminder on your phone or simply make it a part of your laundry routine!

Similarly, avoid leaving wet or damp laundry sitting in your clothes dryer for the same reason.

LG WM4200HBA: $887.50 at Amazon For a quiet runner, we recommend this LG washing machine. Even at full spin, it’s not as noisy as the competition. That makes it great for washing loads late into the evening, or even when you have guests over. It’s also Wi-Fi enabled with a 5 cu ft capacity.

Top tips to avoid smelly laundry

Smelly washing machine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you still find your washer has a lingering odor, you’ll probably need to learn how to clean a washing machine properly, and give it some TLC.

Not only will this ensure clean and fresh laundry but will make your washing machine last longer.

Experts advise running a monthly “extra rinse” cycle by adding disinfectant bleach to an empty washer. “This keeps the inner workings of the clothes washer free of the soil build-ups that harbor odor-causing bacteria that transfer to the laundry,” states Mary Gagliardi, in-house scientist and cleaning expert for Clorox.

“Beyond a clean machine, the products you use with each load can also influence the amount of time your laundry can sit. Disinfecting bleach, color-safe bleach, and even laundry sanitizer can all allow for a little more wiggle room.”

Similarly, you can clean your washing machine with baking soda, which is a great, natural deodorizer. Simply add ½ cup to the drum and run it on the hottest setting. Baking soda will also help with shifting any final stains.

Relative Foods Baking Soda for Cooking & Cleaning: $17 at Amazon This bulk bag of baking soda is a natural deodorizer, cleaner and stain remover, and it can also be used to make homemade toothpaste and bath bombs. Natural and pure, with no additives or preservatives, it is also ideal for baking.

Other top tips are to always leave the door and detergent drawer open between washes to allow adequate ventilation.

And use the right amount of detergent based on how dirty your clothes are, and how hard your water is. If you use too much detergent or fabric conditioner, this will make it harder for the machine to properly wash away the waste — leaving more soap residue on the clothes and in the machine.

