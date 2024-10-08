The best cordless vacuum I use every day just crashed to lowest price ever in this epic Prime Day deal

I love snagging Prime Day deals , especially when the sale slashes already cheap products into mind-bogglingly cheap territory. Ultenic makes some of the best vacuum cleaners, like the U12, U10, and the U16 Flex.

I own and use my U12 every day to make sure my house is always spick-and-span. While these vacuums are always pretty cheap in comparison to the big names like Dyson, Miele, and Shark, this incredible deal cuts the vacuums to the price of just one family meal at a restaurant.

Best Ultenic deals

Ultenic U12 cordless vacuum cleaner was $199 now $115 with coupon @ Amazon

I love this vacuum cleaner. If you don’t believe me, take a look at my Ultenic U12 review — where I gave it 4.5 stars. I still have this vacuum and I use it every day to stay on top of dust. I love the GreenEye technology that shoots a green laser across your floor so you get every drop of dust. The bristle attachment is perfect for getting your baseboards sparkling, and the crevice tool works perfectly around my refrigerator and where my arm doesn’t quite stretch. It’s so lightweight that it’s portable, too, and great for cleaning stairs. I’d recommend this vacuum if you have mostly hard floors or thin carpet, as it does struggle with thick pile a little more. But for most people, if you want to save your $$$, this is the ideal budget cordless vacuum.

Ultenic U10 cordless vacuum cleaner was $199 now $109 with coupon @ Amazon

With the same GreenEye technology I loved on the U12 for $6 cheaper, you might want to check out the U10 if you’re seriously saving every dollar. This vacuum also stands by itself so could be great when you’re super low on time and need to leave the vacuum anywhere in your house, regardless of where its stand is. The anti-tangle brush (found in the motors at the bottom of the vacuum) is also great for catching hair, making this a great option for pet owners.

Ultenic U16 Flex cordless vacuum cleaner was $199 now $139 with coupon @ Amazon

The U16 Flex is the priciest of these vacuums for a reason — the 180° bendable stick means you can adjust this vacuum to get into the tightest spots. The 60 minute runtime is the longest of all these vacuums and rivals Dyson’s battery power. The 1.2L dustbin makes it the best option for larger families or those with hairy pets. But don’t worry — it still comes with the awesome GreenEye laser technology I loved on the U12 and the U10. If you’ve got a big house or pets, this is the vacuum for you.

If you’re anything like me and you have a smaller house with mostly hardwood floors, you’ll want something like the U12 or the U12. But if you’re cleaning up after multiple family members, pets, and the chaos that comes with raising a family, I’d recommend the most powerful option here, the U16 Flex. I love my U12 vacuum, so I wholeheartedly recommend any of Ultenic’s devices showcased here. These deals might not stick around for long, so don’t hesitate!