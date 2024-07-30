Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) rumors: Everything you need to know about the newest smart thermostat

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat remains one of the best smart thermostats we've tested nearly a decade after its release back in 2015. While its style is getting a bit stale, fresh promotional pictures have just leaked of a new 4th Generation Nest Learning Thermostat. We're looking at some major design and key feature upgrades.

Some of these changes include a potentially borderless display, customizable home screen, and a new “Dynamic Farsight” function. Read on for a summary of all the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) rumors we've seen so far.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): Price and availability

Despite what look like finalized photos and materials, we still don't have any solid inkling of a release date. More information will likely be unveiled at Google's August event. If leaker @MysteryLupin's post caption is accurate then you can expect the new 4th Gen Nest to be priced at $279.

That makes it the priciest smart thermostat the company has ever released. A leaked specs sheet shows that this price includes the new temperature sensor ($39) in the box which would account for the cost increase.

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin on X)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): Design

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin)

It's looking like Google has retained the Nest's premium stainless steel housing but it now blends into a larger rounded glass display. This next-gen smart thermostat no longer appears flat and is designed with a smaller bezel around the face. In addition to a fuller, potentially touchscreen interface, the thermostat itself appears to come in a new rose gold colorway.

The leaked spec sheet touches on a “high-res borderless display”. This looks to let the animations and UI elements extend into the thick bezel area found on existing third-generation units. While this gives text room to breathe it also provides plenty of display space for background visuals.

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin on X)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): Software

The tweets below reveal that the new Nest Learning Thermostat is managed from the Google Home app. You can create smart schedules, access manual controls, and sort through suggested tweaks. But the biggest catch is that this smart thermostat works with any Matter-enabled smart home app. So if you're not necessarily a fan of Google Home you can use it with Alexa, HomeKit, or SmartThings which shows off just how helpful the Matter standardized smart home protocol is.

None of the materials have explained how deep customization is. But the expansive space looks ideal for either animated backgrounds or pictures. Another feature mentioned on the spec sheet document is Dynamic Farsight. This sounds like an upgraded version of the Farsight feature found on current Nest models. Farsight wakes the thermostat's screen when you walk up to it to display information like temperature, weather, or time. I’m hoping the "Dynamic" version of this shows more information or acts as some kind of information hub for planning your day.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): What I'd like to see

One thing that would add tons of functionality to this thermostat is if its larger screen could function as a hub. For example, showing a video doorbell feed if a Nest doorbell is rung. Or maybe it can adapt to an alarm panel like the Echo Hub. If Google can pull off a smart thermostat that shifts between smart home functionality beyond controlling climate it would stand out from the competition.

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): Outlook

These upgrades give the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) a slight edge over our best pick the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Its Matter support, next-generation temperature sensor, and classier design feels lightyears ahead of the competition. With that said nothing has been mentioned about a built-in voice assistant which the Ecobee model offers through either Alexa or Siri.

We've got some time until the next Nest Learning Thermostat arrives, so more details could surface. Still, we have plenty of context and images of what to expect from the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) ahead of its upcoming release.