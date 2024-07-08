Amazon reveals brand new Echo Spot — and it's already discounted for Prime Day

Amazon has unveiled a brand new version of its Echo Spot alarm clock complete with a hefty discount for Prime Members ahead of the retailer's Prime Day 2024 event next week.

Like the original Echo Spot, this device is intended as a customizable alarm clock for your nightstand and comes with a variety of clock faces to choose from as well as a gradual lighting display that makes it comfortable to view whether it's time for bed or you're just waking up.

As with all the best Alexa speakers, the Echo Spot uses Amazon's virtual assistant for functionality, so you can ask it to play a specific song, set an alarm for weekday mornings at a specific time or give you a look at what the weather forecast is for the day.

The all-new Echo Spot features a 1.73” front-firing directional speaker to make the most of music, podcasts and audiobooks. It comes in a choice of three colors: Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue.

Perhaps one of the Echo Spot's most appealing features is the price. The original cost $129 at launch, making it a cheaper alternative to the more pricey Echo Show. But for the 2024 model, Amazon has cut the price down to just $79/£79.

Furthermore, the retailer has put in place a limited time discount for Prime Members to take advantage of — meaning that $79/£79 price drops to just $44/£49. This discount runs while stocks last from July 8 to July 17.

(Image credit: Amazon)

“Thanks to customisable clock faces, personalised designs, new alarm sounds and colourful visual animations, Echo Spot is the best smart alarm clock designed for any bedside table,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices International.

Given the obvious privacy concerns many might have about putting a smart speaker next to their bed, Amazon has included a physical on/off button for the device's microphone and the ability to view and delete any voice recordings it has made.