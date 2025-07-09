I switched to a reusable coffee cup and saved 2,500 disposable ones from landfill — and it only costs $24

I know I'm not alone in drinking a lot of coffee, but a few years back, I threw a used coffee cup into the trash and my heart skipped a beat as an image of all the wasted ones I'd thrown away from my daily habit popped in my head.

But I usually have a bag with me, so I realized how easy it would be to just take a reusable cup around as I go through my day. This was back in 2017, and apart from a few rare occasions, I've pretty much only drunk my daily joe from this glass cup.

When a brand says something is sustainable or eco-friendly, that's usually code for more expensive (and that's leaving aside the validity of those claims). But the 12oz KeepCup I use every day is just $24 at Amazon right now.

KeepCup 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup: This barista-standard glass cup is the ideal size to take on the go and suits filter coffees as much as americanos and lattes. The recovered cork band means you don't need to hold the hot glass, while the slipper is easy to pop open even with one hand for when you want to take a sip.

I have at least one takeout coffee every day, so since 2017 I've managed to prevent 2,500 disposable cups heading to a landfill site. That blows my mind because I can't believe the amount I'd have thrown away.

I don't think I've ever owned 2,500 of anything and when I try to picture that many cups stacked up, it'd probably fill most of my office space.

But that's not the only reason I love taking the KeepCup out with me.

The 12oz version (there are larger ones too) is designed to fit neatly under an espresso machine's filter, so the barista can make your coffee directly in your cup (rather than finding another cup to make the shot and pouring it in).

And while I enjoy hot coffee, it's not always comfortable to hold a very warm cup. The cork layer insulates your hand from the glass (which does get hot, especially when you have something like an americano), so you can carry it with ease.

I should also point out that you don't need to be a big coffee drinker to still get good use out of it. I mix things up, sometimes filling the cup with water, but most often my alternative drink of choice is a smoky lapsang souchong tea (just ask anyone in the office).

The KeepCup is probably the most durable thing I've ever bought. If I hadn't accidentally dropped (and shattered) mine while trying to walk the dog, I would still have the cup from 2017.

Plus, you can put all the pieces into a dishwasher to clean it up. I tend to wash the dishes by hand, and only recently discovered that you can slide the cork off to clean under it too.