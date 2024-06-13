I tried this space-spacing cookware and it's solved my biggest problem in the kitchen

As someone who has the misfortune of having a compact kitchen (and plenty of cookware after testing the best cast iron skillets), I’m always looking for savvy ways to double my space . But there are only so many space-saving kitchen hacks you can use before you need to take a look not just at your kitchen storage, but the items you're struggling to store.

Even after I’ve managed to organize my pots and pans neatly, I'm always left with an issue that I can’t resolve — those cumbersome pot handles. Not only do they get in the way when storing other items, but they also make it hard to fully close my kitchen cupboards thanks to the protruding handles.

That was until I discovered this innovative cookware range by brand Joseph Joseph , set to revolutionize kitchen storage — and exactly what I’ve been waiting for all my life. So what is this genius solution?

The Space Cookware

Space folding cookware range in drawer (Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

The answer is simple — folding handles. This ‘‘space folding” range is the homeware brand's first cookware set that allows handles to fold inward, with its patented SwingLock technology. This clever, stainless steel mechanism is easy to use with a discrete lever on the handle.

Essentially, this makes it ideal for maximizing storage, with claims to save up to 50% more space than standard cookware. And given that most of my kitchen cabinets are full to the brim with various items, this alone was a major selling point for me.

I tried this space saving wok

Since I love rustling up my favorite stir-frys on a weekly basis, my wok has always been my go-to piece of cookware. But with its conical shape, it’s always been tricky to store away neatly — without wrestling with it. However, after trying out the Space Ceramic Non-Stick 12.5’’ Wok , this has been a space-saving, game changer. Not only did it instantly give me extra (and much-needed) storage in my cabinet, it made it look less cluttered and unsightly.

Space Folding Handle Ceramic Non-stick 32cm Blue Wok (Image credit: Future)

What’s more, I was impressed by the wok’s professional quality and feel, which made it enjoyable to handle when cooking. The fact that it’s made with a non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating is a bonus, making it easier to use and clean.

These can also nest neatly together with other pieces from the Space collection, so you can say goodbye to cluttered cabinets!

My only qualm is why the concept of such ‘space-saving cookware' isn't readily available for other brands — but hopefully, this will be the next big thing to look out for in the future.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Cluttered pots in cupboard (Image credit: Future) Cluttered pots in cupboard

Of course, this type of innovation comes at an expensive price — with Joseph Joseph pieces starting from $90 for an 8-inch, ceramic pot. However, if kitchen space is more valuable to you, then it's a worthwhile investment in the long run. Just be sure not to make these kitchen storage mistakes in the meantime!

The Space Collection range is available now at Joseph Joseph, Williams Sonoma and Sur la Table .