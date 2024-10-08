I use my Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer every day and this Prime Day deal slashes 29% off the 9-in-1 model

If you’re looking for one of the best air fryers, you can’t go far wrong with the Cosori 9-in-1. I wasn't so long ago I'd never used an air fryer, but then I reviewed the Cosori TurboBlaze and was blown away.

Now I use it every day, and my best electric range hardly gets a look in unless I’m cooking up a feast. And, fortunately, with Amazon's October Prime Day now in full swing, you can save $34 on the Cosori 9-in1 Air Fryer.

That’s 29% of the normal listing price of $119, so make sure you snap up the deal before it’s too late, as these discounts don't hang around for long. But if you're after some more choice, we'll be updating our Amazon Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event.

Cosori TurboBlaze 9-in-1 Airfryer, 6-quart: was $119 now $85 @ Amazon

Although the Cosori Air Fryer will sit neatly on your countertop, it hosts a spacious 6 quart capacity drawer, plenty of space to cook a large chicken. TurboBlaze technology boosts cooking efficiency, and 9 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat and keep warm to provide versatility, while enjoying crispy food without the oil.



If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now could be your chance to snap up a bargain while this Cosori single-drawer air fryer is discounted. While today’s emphasis is on two- drawer air fryers for their flexibility to cook multiple foods at the same time, what’s great about this Cosori appliance is that you won’t get stuck trying to cram a whole chicken in a tiny drawer.

The 6-quart capacity gives you plenty of space to roast a large chicken, which I regularly do to feed my hungry family over the weekend. What’s more, the chicken cooks super quick, compared to an oven roast, and it’s much easier to clean up. There’s no getting down on your hands and knees to scrub your range clean — what’s not to love?

It also features plenty of other functionality. From warming up pastries for a mid-morning treat to roasting potatoes, broiling burgers, and dehydrating fruit, with nine functions in all, there doesn’t seem to be anything it can’t do. I also love the super-intuitive and easy-to-use touchscreen display.

And if you're looking to deck out your kitchen with new appliances this fall, there are plenty of Instant Pot Prime Day deals live right now, saving you up to $77 on the home cooking equipment.