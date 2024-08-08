I removed scratches from my glass stovetop using this TikTok hack — and it actually works

If you're tired of looking at unsightly scratches on your glass stovetop, this simple TikTok hack might be the solution you've been searching for. While it's always wise to be cautious about online cleaning trends — check out these 3 TikTok hacks never to try, according to an interior expert — this particular trick has proven its worth.

As someone who frequently uses their stovetop and is familiar with tips for using it, I was skeptical at first. After all, learning how to prevent these scratches is preferable to fixing them. However, accidents happen, and when faced with a scratched glass stovetop I decided to give this viral hack a try.

To my surprise and delight, it actually works. Here's how you can remove those pesky scratches and restore your stovetop to its former glory using just a few common household items.

What you'll need

Toothpaste (white, non-gel variety)

Microfiber cloth

Cream cleaner or your preferred natural cleaner

Dy cloth for wiping

1. Apply toothpaste to the scratches (Image: © Future) Start by squeezing a small amount of white toothpaste directly onto the scratches on your stovetop. Using a microfiber cloth, gently buff the toothpaste into the scratches using circular motions. If the scratches are particularly deep, you may need to repeat this step a few times for best results.

2. Remove excess toothpaste Once you've thoroughly buffed the scratches, use a clean, damp cloth to wipe away any excess toothpaste from the surface of your stovetop. Make sure to remove all traces of toothpaste before moving on to the next step.

3. Clean as normal (Image: © Future) Now that you've treated the scratches, it's time to clean as you normally would. You can use a cream cleaner, a natural cleaner, or whatever product you prefer for cleaning your stovetop. Apply the cleaner and gently wipe the surface using circular motions to ensure the entire area is clean and free from any remaining toothpaste residue. Remember to use light pressure to avoid causing any new scratches.

4. Wipe down the surface (Image: © Future) Finally, use a clean, dry cloth to wipe down your cleaned scratch-free stovetop removing any remaining moisture or cleaning product. This step will help reveal the results of your scratch-removal efforts and leave your hob looking streak-free and shining.

With this simple TikTok hack, you can easily remove stovetop scratches and keep it looking pristine. If you're tackling other household cleaning tasks, you might also be interested in learning how to remove limescale from your shower glass or descale your Keurig with vinegar. And while you're exploring cleaning hacks, don't miss this viral TikTok hack to unclog your drains.