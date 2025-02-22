How to clean your air fryer's splatter guard — and why you should

Even the best air fryers need to be cared for, as they will last longer without the worry of mess and bad odors. By now, most of us have come around to the genius of air fryers in our kitchen, but maintenance and cleaning are still issues that crop up despite the appliance's ease in pretty much every other area.

Regular care is essential if you want to keep enjoying those crispy chicken wings, especially for the splatter guard. The handy component is what prevents hot oil and bubbling sauces from splattering onto the heating element and fan, preventing grease buildup that could easily cause malfunctions.

A clean splatter guard means you get more even heat distribution and a reduced risk of smoke or burning, as this can be caused by accumulated food particles. Let's dive into how to properly clean your air fryer's splatter guard.

What you'll need

Mild dish soap

Warm water

Soft-bristled brush or toothbrush

Microfiber cloth or soft sponge

White vinegar (optional)

Baking soda (optional)

Fume-free oven cleaner (for tough grease)

1. Prepare your air fryer (Image: © Future) Before attempting to clean your air fryer, there are a few things to do. First, make sure it's unplugged from the outlet to avoid any shocks and wait until the fryer has cooled down completely if it's recently been used. These two checks make handling the fryer's components much safer from the start. Hopefully, your air fryer has a removable splatter guard, and you can review the user manual if you're not sure how to separate it.

2. Do a basic clean (Image: © Tom's Guide) Now, you can start by soaking the splatter guard in warm, soapy water. Fill a sink or basin with warm water and just add a few drops of mild dish soap. You should soak it for 10-15 minutes, then take a soft-bristled brush or toothbrush and gently scrub the surface, focusing on areas with grease or food particles. After scrubbing, rinse the splatter guard thoroughly under warm running water to remove any remaining soap residue or debris. Finally, you should dry the guard completely by using a clean microfiber cloth or air drying before placing it back in the fryer.

3. Tackle the more stubborn grease (Image: © Shutterstock) If your air fryer has been through the mill and you're not sure the above step will cut it, there are ways to tackle harder grease and burnt-on food. Start by spraying the splatter guard with white vinegar, then sprinkle baking soda on top. Let it sit for a few minutes before gently scrubbing it with a soft brush. Then rinse and dry as above. Next, place the splatter guard inside a large zip-top or double-layered plastic bag and spray a generous amount of (fume-free) oven cleaner over the entire thing. Seal the bag and let it sit for around 24-hours, during which the cleaner should break down the grease. After the time period is up, remove and scrub the mesh with a stuff-bristle brush and use a scouring pad on the edges. Rinse it well under running water to get rid of any chemicals or other nasties.

4. Dry and reassemble (Image: © Future) Once you're satisfied with how clean your splatter guard is, you can get down to reassembling. Remember—you need to make sure the component is completely dry, whether that's by wiping it down or air drying, as any remaining dampness can cause rust or bacteria to grow. Then, you can reattach the guard to your air fryer, making sure it fits snugly.

How to clean your air fryer's splatter guard FAQs

While regular cleaning is always recommended, there are also ways to keep your air fryer's splatter guard from degrading over time.

First, always avoid using metal utensils, steel wool, or abrasive sponges, as this can scratch the surface. Instead, clean with mild dish soap or kitchen-safe degreasers, avoiding harsh chemicals altogether.

Second, wipe down the splatter guard after every use to suppress grease buildup. You can also use parchment paper or air fryer liners to minimize grease splatter, which means less frequent cleaning.

Why is regular cleaning important?

Keeping your air fryer's splatter guard clean prevents grease buildup, which can cause smoke and become a fire hazard in the worst cases. A dirty splatter guard also harbors bacteria, which could cause food contamination and potential illness as a result.

Keeping up with regular cleaning could also mean more consistent cooking results, and your appliance will last longer. There are also the unpleasant odors that come from a build-up of residual grease.

What are some other common issues?

Even with regular cleaning, you may still have problems with your splatter guard.

Persistent smells: Soak the splatter guard in a mix of warm water and baking soda for about an hour. After soaking, scrub and rinse well.

Discoloration: It's normal for splatter guards to discolor over time, but it doesn't affect their function. If you don't like it, use baking soda and water to gently scrub the affected areas.

Rust Spots: Use lemon juice and salt to scrub rust spots away. Rinse well and dry well.

Warping: If your splatter guard is warped, it may need replacing. Be sure to keep your air fryer at the recommended temperature to avoid this.

When should I replace the splatter guard?

Cleaning your splatter guard regularly can extend its life, but you will still need to replace it eventually. For example, if your splatter guard has holes or extensive damage or if the mesh or perforations become clogged to the point where they can no longer be cleaned.

Keep an eye on overall performance. If cooking quality is getting worse despite regular upkeep, think about replacing the components. Many brands make and sell spare parts for specific models, so it's always a good idea to check.

Now you've learned how to clean the splatter guard in your air fryer, why not explore some of our other articles like how to clean an air fryer's heating element? For those that have just bought an air fryer, these are the 3 essential accessories you'll need. And if you're interested in how to use aluminium foil safely in your air fryer, check out these 5 top tips.