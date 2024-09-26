The futuristic Sihoo Doro S300 can save your back — and it's at its lowest price of the year

If you're a fan of futuristic furniture, and you're looking for one of the best office chairs for those long days at your desk, the Sihoo Doro S300 is a choice pick. While its premium price tag was originally one of our knocks when we first reviewed this ergonomic chair, we have good news: the Sihoo Doro S300 is on sale for $639 at Amazon, its lowest price yet.

Though we found it took some time to get used to the feel of this chair, now's a better time than ever to invest in its plush, spring-loaded platform. Like the look of the Doro S300 but don't quite have the budget? Then you're in luck as the Sihoo Doro S100 is also on sale for $249 or $60 off its normal price.

Sihoo Doro S300: Was $799 now $639 at Amazon

Nothing beats adjustability, and this office chair is rife with it. It rocks a set of split lumbar support pads, pivoting armrests, and a litany of spring that keep you feeling like you're floating all day.

What's the magic behind this peculiar model from Sihoo? Check out the springs placed all over the backrest. They offer a bit more give than a fixed body, and when you pair that with the breezy mesh fabric lining each section, you can truly feel like you're sitting atop a cloud. Better yet, there are two separate lumbar pads, allowing you to optimize your fit one step further than most standard office chairs.

(Image credit: Future)

Beyond the otherworldly comfort this chair provides, we also appreciated its incredibly high-quality build. It has a sturdy aluminum spine that supports all the backrest pads, the mesh fabric is made with luscious Italian velvet, and it uses aerospace-grade glass fiber parts throughout the reclining mechanism. These premium materials may drive the price up, but that's not nearly as much of a worry when you can chop $160 off the final price.

Ultimately, we recommend this beast to anyone who wants total control over every contact point. Adjusting the armrests and the recline function can be a bit of a headache to navigate, but once you have your fit dialed in, you'll forget this thing is under you.