This chair automatically adjusts to your weight — and it's over $200 off right now

Premium office chairs are quite an investment, but we can't understate how worthwhile those investments can be when you're spending years of your life working from one. Steelcase is an example of a brand whose lineup largely sits in this top-level price range, and the models we've tested have properly blown us away with their next-level ergonomics and adjustability.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Steelcase Karman for $857 at Steelcase. That's a sweet $215 off and one of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen.

The Steelcase Karman is unlike any chair we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our review we found that its comfort goes beyond what mesh office chairs tend to offer, thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile. This fabric responds and adapts to your body's movements throughout the day.

The Karman is a prime example of Steelcase's quality: it's super breathable, it wraps around you to support you as you shift around, and it's incredibly light. In our Steelcase Karman review, we found that it can change its support to match your weight automatically, effectively making this chair both infinitely adjustable and adjustment-free.

Thanks to a premium proprietary mesh that lines the backrest of this chair, you don't have to worry about fidgeting with a thousand knobs to get the perfect support for your spine. The chair's LiveBack technology automatically contours to support your spine however you sit. You can optionally purchase an extra lumbar support, but we found that it wasn't necessary to make this one of the best office chairs out there.

On top of its comfort benefits, you'll surely appreciate this chair's incomparably lightweight construction. At just 28 pounds fully assembled, this chair isn't a pain to get up the stairs of your ancient apartment building. That low weight also leads to supreme breathability because of the Karman's thin fabric lining.

Is this chair the most budget-friendly option out there? Perhaps not, but it's made to support you just as well every day and in every sitting position. When you're spending your working life in a chair, that consistent support adds up to a life-long happy spine. This 20% price drop presents an opportunity to take a sizable chunk off that price. If you're in the market for a new home office perch, we recommend taking advantage of this deal while you can.