Miss Cyber Monday? These office chair deals are still going strong

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over. If you managed to score yourself some nice office equipment during the holiday weekend, congratulations! But if you're like me and didn't have the time, energy, or money to scour for office chair deals during the hubbub of a family-filled weekend, hope is not lost. I've been on the hunt for the best remaining deals.

A few deals did go by the wayside at midnight last night, but we're stoked to see that many of our top picks are still discounted, and many of those have the same markdown as before. That includes some of our test team's personal favorites, such as the Branch Verve, our pick for the best office chair.

For the best range of options, we recommend acting fast — many of these deals end at midnight tonight, and many more end at midnight tomorrow. But until then, these are the best deals on office chairs you can score right now.

Cyber Week office chair deals

Flash Furniture Kelista: was $209 now $104 at Amazon We called the Kelista a budget office chair with standout looks. In our Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review, we said it's pretty comfortable and we especially liked its bold color options. Note that the price of the chair varies based on the color you choose as well as the style — you can opt for a mid-back, high back, or drafting chair.

HON Crio High Back: was $288 now $172 at Amazon The HON Crio Task Chair is an Amazon's Choice pick and features a breathable mesh back that conforms to your upper body for added support. It has a simple, clean design and a 450-pound weight capacity.

Vari Essential Task Chair: was $234 now $176 at Vari A bit slacker in the back than our other picks, this chair is great if you want to sit a little deeper in your chair while still receiving plenty of support from your backrest. It’s stiff, for sure, but it’s still more forgiving than its more expensive sibling, the standard Task Chair. This deal is slated to run until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 4.

Flexispot C5: was $349 now $199 at FlexiSpot Inc. The feature that most prominently sets this chair apart from the rest is its headrest. In our Flexispot C5 review, we noted that it’s not the most comfortable headrest available, but it’s nevertheless contoured to fit your neck and keep your posture in line from top to bottom. You'll have to act fast for this deal, because it ends at midnight tonight.

Recommended Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $329 now $279 at Branch Pairing a mesh-lined back with a cushioned seat, this chair is the ideal balance of everything you need in a quality chair. In our Branch Ergonomic Chair review, we loved that it’s not too stiff, not too squishy, and very supportive, especially around the lower back. It's not a remarkable sitting experience, which is exactly what you want when you need to focus no getting things done.

Recommended Vari Task Chair: was $375 now $300 at Vari Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Task Chair stood out in our review for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics. This deal was previously only available in one color, but it has spread to all options since our last update.

Recommended Haworth Breck: was $445 now $391 at Amazon The Haworth Breck manages to combine style, comfort and ergonomics at a mid-range price. It features a weight-activated mechanism that responds to your body's movements as you sit or recline. In our Haworth Breck review, we loved that its GeoStretch backrest is comfortable yet firm. The Breck weighs in at only 30 pounds and comes in several colorways to match your existing décor.

Autonomous ErgoChair Ultra 2: was $599 now $520 at Autonomous Inc Want 3D-printed tech you can actually use all day? This office chair is lined with a matrix of springs that can hold up to 320 pounds and support you with 62 points of suspension. This chair also comes almost entirely assembled in the box, as we noted in our ErgoChair Ultra 2 review, making it ready to use after joining just three pieces without any tools.

Razer Fujin Mesh: was $649 now $399 at Amazon For a sleek but subtle gaming chair that works just as well for an office, this Razer Fujin Mesh ergonomic gaming chair will do the trick. It's breathable mesh material keeps things cool, while the 130-degree recline keeps you supported no matter your position. Padded armrests only add to the comfort.

Editor's Choice Branch Verve Chair: was $549 now $466 at Branch The Verve is Branch's most premium chair, and it's as comfortable to sit in as it is beautiful to look at. In our Branch Verve review, we found that the 3D-knit mesh back not only keeps you cool but also wraps around you while you're sitting. In addition to this gorgeous coral color, the Verve is also available in black, white, light green and light blue. It also has an adjustable lumbar support at the back and its reverse armrests give it a one of a kind look.

Herman Miller Vantum: was $895 now $671 at Herman Miller Unlike other Herman Miller gaming chairs that are simply redesigns of existing models, the Vantum is purpose-built for gaming from the ground up. Made in collaboration with Logitech, this chair features a headrest and a backrest made of an airy elastomer-polyester fabric. When we got hands on a Vantum, we loved that its design was a notable departure from many of Herman Miller's other chairs. Just be quick with this deal, as it ends tonight at midnight.

Editor's Choice X-Chair X3: was $979 now $734 at XChair.com The X-Chair X3 takes our favorite things about the X2 and adds a cushioned foam seat for extra comfort along with a new spill and stain resistant fabric. In my X-Chair X3 review, I said its mesh backrest and foam seat gives you the best of both worlds with comfort and support. This deal also ends tonight at midnight.

Editor's Choice Steelcase Karman: was $1,072 now $804 at Steelcase US This chair is unlike any other we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our Steelcase Karman review, we found that its comfort goes beyond what mesh office chairs tend to offer. This is thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile, which adapts to your body's movements throughout the day. You have a little more time to score this deal, but it's still gone after midnight tomorrow.

Editor's Choice Haworth Fern: was $1,249 now $999 at store.haworth.com The Fern is an ergonomic office chair that justifies its higher price with a unique design. In our Haworth Fern review, we found that this chair’s just as comfortable to sit in as it is to look at. There are plenty of different color and configuration options available, but it's the choice of materials that really sets the Fern apart. Backed by a 12-year warranty, this is an office chair you’ll be able to use for years to come.