Act fast! Every configuration of the Herman Miller Aeron is 25% off ahead of Black Friday

Herman Miller's Aeron is the gold standard of premium office chairs. It's light, near-infinitely adjustable, breathable, and just plain comfy. Thanks to its breezy mesh-like lining that cantilevers over the base, you can enjoy maximum airflow from a seat that still feels like you can sink into it if you please. It's definitely a top-shelf pick, but it's one we contend is worthwhile even at full price. To see it discounted by 25 percent in the lead-up to Black Friday is an extra treat.

For a limited time, you can save 25% off all Herman Miller Aeron chairs. This discount is a sneaky one, as Herman Miller's site doesn't display its prices until you reach the configuration and checkout page. But rest assured that I checked and confirmed that every possible configuration, from the lowest to highest price, has the same percentage taken off the final cost. This sale is a part of Herman Miller's sitewide sale that knocks 25 percent off every office and gaming chair in its lineup. (For more deals, check out our Black Friday office chair deals and Herman Miller promo codes guide).

Herman Miller Aeron Chair: was $1,275 now $956 at Herman Miller The standout feature of the Aeron is its 8Z Pellicle, a proprietary mesh-like textile, on the seat and backrest, which maximizes airflow around your body while providing some extra pliability. It comes standard with a carpet-friendly casters and a basic, resistance-adjustable recline. Possible upgrades include adjustable armrests, a tilt limiter for the recline, quieter wheels, and additional lumbar supports.

The best part about buying Herman Miller's chairs directly from the brand's site is that you can really roll up your sleeves and build this chair up exactly how you want it. Want upgraded casters? More armrest adjustment? More robust lumbar support? All of those extras are a click away on the product page, and Herman Miller updates the price as you go to keep you

Regardless of how you configure your Aeron, you're still going to get its trademark mesh-like fabric, which Herman Miller calls 8Z Pellicle suspension fabric. This stuff is incredibly tough, and it can support weights of up to 350 pounds (300 if you choose a Small), but it's also paper-thin and provides plenty of breathability. This can and will keep you from feeling stuffy during a day-long stint at your desk, and perhaps prevent any sweat stains on your back. Better yet, this puppy packs a 12-year warranty, so you can rest assured that you won't have to fix anything out of your own pocket.

No matter how (or if) you choose to upgrade the Aeron from its base build, this 25-percent markdown is guaranteed and requires no discount code. Just make your way to the product page, choose all the goodies you think you'll appreciate investing in, and check out as standard. Just act fast, because we have no idea how long this sale is going to last.