Black Friday just came early with Ninja's October sale — 5 deals I’d get now

If there's one problem with Ninja Black Friday deals, it's that they only drop after you've cooked up your Thanksgiving feast. That's why, as a Ninja enthusiast and home editor, I've been keeping a watchful eye for any early Black Friday Ninja deals. And my enthusiasm has paid off, thanks to Ninja's not-so-catchily named 'Cooktober' sales event. Knocking up to 25% off some of the brand's most popular products, it's the perfect excuse to make sure your kitchen is up to scratch before you start to plan your holiday feasting.

The top deal that sticks out to me is this Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, which is $80 off at Ninja Kitchen. We only published our review of this capable countertop oven last week, and it's ideal for creating some extra cooking space in your home. I'm also a huge fan of Ninja's seemingly invincible cookware, which is heavily discounted in its October sales event. In my eyes, the top saving is this Ninja Neverstick Premium 10-Piece Cookware Set, which is $40 off right now.

For more discounts on some of the best blenders and top coffee makers on the market, you can jump straight to Ninja Kitchen's October sale, or take a look at our Black Friday coverage for more early savings.

Early Black Friday Ninja deals

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker: was $149 now $129 @ Ninja Kitchen

This smart multi-cooker can be used for searing, stewing and steaming. It's designed to have a pot-to-table system that allows you to list the cooking pot straight onto your table for easy serving, and cleanup is a breeze.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee System: was $229 now $179 @ Ninja Kitchen

This coffee maker can do it all. Carafes of pour-over or shots of espresso, iced drinks or freshly frothed milk. For $50 off, it's a great discount on one of the brand's most popular coffee gadgets.

Ninja Neverstick 10-Piece Cookware Set: was $269, now $229 @ Ninja Kitchen

I'm a huge fan of Ninja's Neverstick cookware. It's incredibly durable, allowing you to put them through the dishwasher or use metal utensils when cooking without damaging the non-stick coating. If you need a new pan set ahead of hosting season, now's your chance.

Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven: was $329, now $249 @ Ninja Kitchen

Offering up to up to 10x the convection power of a built-in oven, our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review found it to be super capable and easy to use, whether it's for baking cookies or air frying fish. It's $80 off right now, which is the best price we've seen so far.