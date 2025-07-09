Act fast! The viral Ninja Slushi is finally on sale with this 12% Prime Day saving

Act fast! The Ninja Slushi is finally on sale with this Prime Day deal. Now reduced by 12%, the Ninja Slushi is £307 at Amazon, right in time for the incoming heatwave.

The Ninja Slushi can turn any beverage into a refreshing iced drink, so it's no wonder that it went viral when it first launched last year. And when we got to take the slushy maker for a spin in our Ninja Slushi review, we found that it is absolutely worth the hype.

We made a pitcher of frozen margaritas in under 30 minutes, and because there was no ice to dilute the drink, it remained nice and strong pour after pour. At £349, it's not cheap, so the 12% discount is a welcome saving.

Ninja Slushi: was £349 now £307 at Amazon While it's not a huge discount, the Ninja Slushi hasn't gone on sale since it was first released in the UK, so this 12% saving is a fantastic chance to pick up Ninja's viral frozen drink machine for less.

Is the Ninja Slushi worth it?

The Ninja Slushi uses a central self-cooling auger to turn any drink into a slushy with no added ice, and no need for a freezer.

When we tested it, our main concern was that this is another appliance that will take up plenty of countertop space in your kitchen. It offers five settings: Slush, Spiked Slush (for alcoholic beverages), Frappé, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice, and it claims to keep them cold for up to 12 hours — ideal for keeping the party going.

As we're entering peak frozen drink season, it's worth grabbing the Ninja Slushi before it inevitably sells out when the weather picks up. We still plan on getting plenty of use out of ours for seasonal entertaining.

For more great savings on everything from robot vacuums to laptops, take a look at our Prime Day deals live blog.