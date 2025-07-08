The best Marvel game you (probably) skipped is free for Prime Day — and it’s not the only gaming freebie at Amazon right now

Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime benefits year-round, but the offerings have gone into overdrive for Prime Day 2025.

Right now, you can score 29 free video games via the gaming hub, and that includes the fantastic, and overlooked, Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

If you’re unaware of Prime Gaming, it’s included with all Amazon Prime subscribers as standard and offers a rotating selection of completely free PC games. These aren’t just little time-wasters or bargain bin picks either. We’re talking about major blockbuster games from juggernaut franchises.

There are currently 29 free games to choose from, but my pick of the bunch is definitely the brilliant and extremely content-rich Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: FREE (w/ Prime) @ Amazon

In Marvel's Midnight Suns, you create your own hero, known as The Hunter, and then set out on a world-saving mission to defeat the fearsome Lilith. Mixing strategic turn-based battles that utilize a customizable deck-building system, with a superhero life sim, Midnight Suns is a unique blend that lets you fight alongside the biggest heroes in Marvel's roster, and then befriend them at your home base. It's a lengthy tactical RPG that Marvel fans won't want to miss.

This 2022 superhero title from developer Firaxis mashes together a tactical battle system with surprisingly gripping life-sim elements, letting you team up with some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes by day, and then befriend them at your home base in the evening. Because who doesn't want to go fishing with Captain America or play chess against Iron Man and Doctor Strange?

In our Marvel's Midnight Suns review, we praised the game for delivering “satisfying strategic battles, as well as a full-fledged superhero social sim.” Plus, it’s jam-packed with Marvel heroes from Wolverine and Spider-Man to Scarlet Witch and Ghost Rider. The cast is expanded further via optional DLC to include fan-favorites like Deadpool, Venom, and the X-Men's Storm.

Unfortunately, despite its high-quality and well-conceived mixture of strategic turn-based battles and Persona-like social sim elements, not to mention its meaty length (even a rushed playthrough will take you around 50 hours), the game was a sales disappointment. So, if you skipped it at launch, don’t miss your chance to correct that error for free via Amazon Prime Gaming.

Not a Marvel fan or already played Midnight Suns? That’s no problem, Midnight Suns is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Prime Gaming freebies.

Right now, you can also pick up free copies of Football Manager 2024, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

And these are just some of the 29 PC games currently available for free on Prime Gaming. To claim any (or all of them), head over to the Prime Gaming hub, and then click the “claim game” button on the title(s) you want, follow the simple on-screen instructions and you’ll be playing your free game in no time. Plus, each title is yours to keep even if your Prime subscription expires.

Prime Day 2025 is offering a host of excellent gaming deals across PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox, and while deep discounts are pretty unmissable, it’s hard to beat free games. Especially when the free games are of the caliber of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. So, even if you’re planning to keep your wallet locked down over Prime Day, don’t miss these epic gaming freebies on Amazon.