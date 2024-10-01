PlayStation Store is taking on Amazon Prime Day with PS5 games from $2 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year is just around the corner, but the PlayStation Store is looking to convince PS5 owners to shop digital instead with its new “Big Games, Big Deals” sale taking up to 75% off some of the biggest PS5 games of the year including Dragon’s Dogma 2 , Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

While the savings on some of 2024’s best are hard to ignore, the deal that has really caught my eye is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for $12 (was $49). For less than $15, you’re getting more than a hundred hours of epic RPG action. Plus, developer CD Projekt Red’s other masterful role-playing experience, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is now just $54 (was $70). Both are essential PS5 picks.

Other unmissable deals include Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $29 (was $59) and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition for $39 (was $49). But these are just some of the more than 3,000 discounts across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC expansions and in-game currency.

To help you spend more time playing and less time scrolling I’ve picked out my 13 favorite deals below. Plus, I’m also rounding up some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 games for those who prefer having a physical disc over a digital download….

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Deathloop: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as it's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC just launched over the summer.