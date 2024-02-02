Nintendo Switch February sale has my favorite games from $2 — here's the top 15 deals

Yes, February is here, but Nintendo's Jump-Start January sale is still going strong with discounts on dozens of games. These aren't any small-time discounts either — I can personally vouch that some of the best Nintendo Switch games are represented here.

The incredible multiplayer shooter Splatoon 3 is on sale for $41 at Nintendo. I'm usually a terrible shot in video games, but even I can win a few rounds of Splatoon thanks to the easy-to-grasp gunplay. I'd say Splatoon 3 is a great entry point to the series, since this is the one I started with.

I also highly recommend getting Fitness Boxing 2 for $34 at Nintendo. I prefer this to other fitness games on the Switch like Ring Fit Adventure, since it's all about keeping in rhythm and staying in time with the music. Plus, I can play with just the joy-cons and don't need to keep the huge ring-con controller handy.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite games that are currently on sale at Nintendo. I've also included some deals on physical games and consoles at other retailers. If you're looking for more deals, check out our coverage of the best deals in the PS5 store and the top deals in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Nintendo Switch deals

Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 at the Nintendo Store. Big titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and more are included in this sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

If you loved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising should scratch the same itch. The boss battles are exhilarating, the lush environments look great on Switch, and the ability to customise your hero's look is a fun addition.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, you can get the game on sale right now from Walmart. This is a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $48 @ Target

The best selling game in Switch history is now on sale. Now is the perfect time to score Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as the game will be receiving new courses via the Course Booster Pack throughout the year.