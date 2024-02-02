Nintendo Switch February sale has my favorite games from $2 — here's the top 15 deals
Nintendo is running another huge sale including some of my favorite titles — here's the deals I recommend
Yes, February is here, but Nintendo's Jump-Start January sale is still going strong with discounts on dozens of games. These aren't any small-time discounts either — I can personally vouch that some of the best Nintendo Switch games are represented here.
The incredible multiplayer shooter Splatoon 3 is on sale for $41 at Nintendo. I'm usually a terrible shot in video games, but even I can win a few rounds of Splatoon thanks to the easy-to-grasp gunplay. I'd say Splatoon 3 is a great entry point to the series, since this is the one I started with.
I also highly recommend getting Fitness Boxing 2 for $34 at Nintendo. I prefer this to other fitness games on the Switch like Ring Fit Adventure, since it's all about keeping in rhythm and staying in time with the music. Plus, I can play with just the joy-cons and don't need to keep the huge ring-con controller handy.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite games that are currently on sale at Nintendo. I've also included some deals on physical games and consoles at other retailers. If you're looking for more deals, check out our coverage of the best deals in the PS5 store and the top deals in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Best Switch deals — Quick links
- shop the entire digital sale @ Nintendo
- Paratopic: was $5 now $2
- Boxboy + Boxgirl: was $9 now $6
- Kirby's Dream Buffet: was $14 now $10
- Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $69 now $17
- Moving Out 1 & 2 bundle: was $44 now $22
- Sea of Stars: was $34 now $27
- Ghost Trick Phantom Detective: was $29 now $19
- Blasphemous I + II bundle: was $44 now $30
- WarioWare Get It Together: was $49 now $34
- Fitness Boxing 2: was $49 now $34
- Splatoon 3: was $59 now $41
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $41
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX: was $59 now $41
- New Pokemon Snap: was $59 now $41
- Fae Farm: was $59 now $44
Nintendo Switch deals
Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store
Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 at the Nintendo Store. Big titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and more are included in this sale.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon
Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
If you loved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising should scratch the same itch. The boss battles are exhilarating, the lush environments look great on Switch, and the ability to customise your hero's look is a fun addition.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart
Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, you can get the game on sale right now from Walmart. This is a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $48 @ Target
The best selling game in Switch history is now on sale. Now is the perfect time to score Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as the game will be receiving new courses via the Course Booster Pack throughout the year.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By Alex Wawro
By John Velasco