Bioshock is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim this masterpiece right now

Prime Gaming is one of the most overlooked Amazon Prime membership benefits, but you’re definitely going to want to pay attention to this fantastic perk this month because right now subscribers to the online retailer's premium membership can score a free copy of one of the greatest video games ever made, Bioshock.

Head over to Prime Gaming, and you can claim a free copy of Bioshock Remastered on PC right now. This truly incredible freebie will be available through January 8, 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to claim, but why wait any longer to enjoy this undeniable gaming masterpiece? Bioshock is not a game that you should backlog.

Bioshock Remastered: FREE (w/ Prime) @ Amazon

Discovering the underwater city of Rapture after your plane crashes into the ocean, you're thrown into an aquatic former utopia thrown into chaos. Explore the ruined city, and fend off nightmarish foes with upgradable weapons and plasmids powers. Bioshock is one of the most legendary video games in history, and now you can experience it for free on Prime.

To claim your free copy of Bioshock Remastered, head to the Prime Gaming hub, select the “Games” section from the navigation bar, click on the Bioshock Remastered tab and follow the simple instructions.

If getting a free copy of one of the most critically acclaimed video games in history wasn’t enough, Prime Gaming is giving away loads more video games this month. These include DOOM Eternal, Tomb Raider Legend, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition and DreadOut 2. And just are just a few of the more than 30 games available on Prime Gaming.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, it’s included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, and it offers access to a rotation selection of gaming goodies each month. These range from exclusive DLC items for some of the biggest games around, to full games for free. If you have a Prime account, be sure to check it out regularly, and remember once you've claimed a game it's yours to keep forever.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Bioshock is a masterpiece in every sense of the word

It’s no exaggeration to say that Bioshock is one of the most acclaimed and iconic games of the 21st century. Originally released in 2008 (and then remastered in 2017), its influence on the industry is still being felt, and even all these years later it remains a must-play.

Set in the underwater city of Rapture, Bioshock features one of the most compelling narratives in gaming. While the playable protagonist known as Jack is a bit of a non-entity, the warped cast around him will draw you, particularly Rapture’s enigmatic founder Andrew Ryan. However, the star of the show is the underwater city itself, and exploring this stunning but sinister location is where Bioshock truly comes alive.

The shooter gameplay is also kept enjoyable throughout the 12-15 hours long campaign thanks to the inclusion of plasmids. These are powerups that give you unique abilities like being able to shoot lightning from your fingertips. Plus, Bioshock lets you square off against the infamous Big Daddies, and these tough but thrilling firefights are another memorable highlight.

Bioshock is pretty much the perfect concoction of a fantastical setting, a gripping story (with one of the most jaw-dropping twists in gaming), memorable characters and rock-solid shooter gameplay. Plus, Prime Gaming is giving away the remastered version, and sees the still impressive visuals (the game’s art deco-inspired style will never go out of fashion) polished even further, and the framerate given a bump.

Time has not blunted the impact of Bioshock, and if anything its reputation as one of the greatest games ever made has only been further solidified over the years. If you’ve played it before, I won't need to sell you on a replay as you'll already know what a truly special experience it is, but if you missed the boat the first time around, there’s never been a better time to take a trip under the sea and visit Rapture.