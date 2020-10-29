What makes a great Fire Stick VPN?

What is it that makes a Fire Stick VPN truly great? And are the best VPN options also the best for Fire Stick specifically? These are questions worth keeping in mind if you're on the hunt for a VPN for your Fire Stick – and thankfully you're in the right place for answers.

A VPN is able to make you appear to be somewhere you're not. This means you can get access to shows and movies that might otherwise be restricted to a certain location. So, watching the UK's BBC iPlayer when in the US, for example, is possible with a Fire Stick VPN.

But which VPN you pick will be down to what your needs are. So read on to find out what you need to keep in mind before picking your VPN.

That said, our favourite is ExpressVPN because it does everything you could want, does it well, and works especially well on Fire Stick.

Dedicated apps

Installing your VPN should be an easy task, but if you pick a lesser service you might find it hasn't got a dedicated app for the Fire Stick. If not, then you'll have to sideload the app, which involves a fair amount of hassle and will have to be done more than once if you want to keep it up to date and working correctly.

With a VPN which has the app on the Amazon Appstore it's as easy as typing in the name and hitting the install option. Then you know that it'll work as it is supposed to, and that you're going to get all the latest updates as they arrive.

Streaming power

To get the widest variety of content you'll want a VPN that is capable of unblocking lots of different streaming services. While many claim to unblock Netflix, there are lots that don't go beyond that.

Access to the likes of BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and more might not be possible with all VPNs, so if you want to watch shows from back home while you're away, or just fancy a change of the content options, then you'll need a VPN that gives you freedom.

Great speeds

Since your Fire Stick is able to offer high-resolution video, you'll want to be sure that your connection speed is quick enough to take full advantage of that. To make sure you get the best possible picture and sound quality when streaming you'll need a fast VPN.

Generally speaking, a VPN that has a lot of server locations is likely to offer great speeds. This should mean you can pick from more than one server option within a country to ensure you get the fastest connection to where you are. This is also useful where you might be blocked on one server but can get in by using another.

Top privacy

If you don't like the idea of your viewing habits and online movements being tracked, then a VPN can help here too. This is especially important if you plan to use your VPN in countries where VPNs are restricted, like China.

To stay anonymous and hidden, pick a VPN that offers good encryption and a wide selection of protocols to ensure you are best protected. A zero-logging policy is also worth seeking out since that means the company won't keep your personal details at all, keeping you even more hidden.

What's the best VPN for a Fire Stick?