DreamCloud vs Emma memory foam mattress: Which Presidents' Day sale is best?

When it comes to Presidents’ Day sales there’s fierce competition among mattress brands, and that includes DreamCloud Sleep and Emma Sleep. Both have discounted their memory foam mattresses to all-time low prices, with up to 50% off right now, so which one should you choose? Here we're comparing the DreamCloud vs Emma Presidents' Day mattress sales to help you pick the right deal for you.

Both of these brands make some of 2024's best mattresses for a range of sleepers, with both hybrids and all-foam beds to pick from. For this comparison we're looking specifically at the DreamCloud Memory Foam and the Emma Original memory foam. They may seem similar on the surface, but there are some differences that can impact your sleep in various ways.

As part of this year's Presidents’ Day mattress sales, both DreamCloud and Emma are running a 50% discount. That means you can save $767 on a queen size DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress, reducing the price to $765. An Emma Original mattress is discounted to $579, saving you $580. Here's what you need to know when choosing between the DreamCloud vs Emma mattress Presidents' Day sales...

What is the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress?

Whether you’re a side, back, or combination sleeper, the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress offers cloud-like comfort whilst providing pressure-relieving support. Made of CertiPUR-US Certified Foams, this mattress is 12 inches deep and comprises seven layers. This medium-firm mattress enjoys extra comfort courtesy of the breathable cashmere cover and 2.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam.

The high-density support base also works to ensure proper spinal alignment meaning that aches and pains after a good night’s sleep will be a thing of the past. With DreamCloud, you can sleep soundly with a 365-night home trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns. This is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Emma Mattress)

What is the Emma Original mattress?

The Emma Original mattress is one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses on the market. It’s perfect for all types of sleeper and its medium feel offers a perfect balance between plush and support. It has a five-layer design, which comprises three layers of thick foam that works to relieve pressure along the hips, shoulders, back, and neck.

Although all memory foam does have a reputation for getting hot, the Airgocell layer should help cool things down by channeling the heat away from your body to ensure a cool and refreshing sleep. Emma is so confident you’ll love this mattress that there is a 365-night trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

DreamCloud vs Emma memory foam mattress: Prices & trials

When it comes to trials both DreamCloud and Emma offer a 365-night sleep trial. This means that if you change your mind within that time, you can simply call to have the mattress returned and enjoy a full refund.

Emma offer a 10-year warranty on all their mattresses whilst DreamCloud are so confident with their product that they offer a forever warranty. Both companies offer free shipping and returns. It does take a while to get used to all foam mattresses so having these long trial options means that it’s pretty risk-free when it comes to ordering your mattress.

MSRP's start at $1,532 for a queen size DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress v’s $1159 for a queen size Emma Original. When it comes to sales, both companies run regular sales throughout the year, so you’ll never have to pay full price. However, this 50% discount for Presidents’ Day is better than some of the other discounts we’ve seen throughout the year where it usually sits at around 40% off.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

If you purchased this mattress during the Presidents’ Day sale, you’ll pay just $765 for the queen size DreamCloud Memory foam mattress, saving $767. Whilst a queen size Emma Original costs $579 saving $580 so there’s not really much difference in terms of savings, but if you’re on a tighter budget, the price difference with the Emma Original could make a big difference.

DreamCloud vs Emma memory foam mattress: Design

When choosing the best mattress to help you get the best night sleep then design plays a huge part in comfort, support and temperature regulation. The DreamCloud memory foam mattress and the Emma Original are both made up of all foam but there are a couple of differences.

The DreamCloud Memory Foam is made up of seven layers starting with a cashmere comfort level that is soft, durable and helps to dispel heat to help keep you cool whilst you sleep. The next layer is a gel memory foam that is quilted in to the cover for extra comfort. The third layer is quilted support foam for more cushioning whilst the fourth layer is another layer of gel memory foam, this time for providing pressure relief on the neck, back, shoulders, and hips.

There is then a thick layer of gel foam that helps to distribute body weight, this does a good job of absorbing any motion transfer making it ideal for those who share a bed. There is then a stability base layer that keeps everything stable for perfect spinal alignment. The final layer is a shift-resistant comfort cover that keeps your mattress in place and has handles to make rotating this mattress easily.

The Emma Original is made up of three layers and is a mix of Airgocell foam, memory foam, and dense poly foam. There is a removable cover that is soft, breathable and helps to promote airflow so that you don’t sleep too hot overnight. There is then a comfort layer, which is made using point elastic Airgocell foam; this is responsive and helps you to easily move around at night whilst also providing that body-hugging feeling.

The next layer is made from extra thick HALO memory foam to help with good spinal alignment and offer support across the rest of your pressure points. And the final layer is a foundation layer made with supreme foam, and has three adaptive cut-out zones which offers zoned support and can help to keep your mattress in place and prevent sagging.

DreamCloud vs Emma memory foam mattress sale: Comfort & support

The DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress offers a medium-firm comfort level, giving a good balance of support and pressure relief while maintaining that cushioning comfort you get with all foam mattresses. This mattress is more on the firm side, but heavier sleepers may find they sink in a little too much, making it too soft. It’s an ideal firmness rating for back and stomach sleepers who need that extra support.

The Emma Original is also medium-firm but feels a lot softer than the DreamCloud. Sleepers will instantly sink in to this mattress so it may not be the best for heavier sleepers who would benefit from being more on top of the bed rather than in it. It’s a great mattress for all sleepers but side sleepers will enjoy the cradling comfort that it offers.

DreamCloud vs Emma memory foam mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Emma Original mattress if...

✅ You’re on a budget: The Emma Original is excellent value and a lot cheaper than other all memory foam mattresses on the market.

✅ You’re a combination or side sleeper: This mattress has a sink-in softness and offers support around the knees, hips, and shoulders.

✅ You share a bed: If you share a bed with a restless sleeper, then you’ll love how well the Emma Original absorbs motion transfer, which is excellent for a peaceful night's sleep.

Buy the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress if...

❌ You’re a back or stomach sleeper: If you’re a back or stomach sleeper, this mattress offers the perfect amount of support whilst still feeling soft and plush.

❌ You need good edge support: If you like to sleep on the edge or you sit on the bed, the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress has excellent edge support.

❌ If you want a longer warranty period: Unlike most mattress companies, Dreamcloud offers a forever warranty, meaning that it will be protected as long as you have it. This warranty guarantees the construction, materials, quality, and durability of DreamCloud for the original purchaser. Although, it is worth checking out our guide on forever warranties to understand what you’ll be covered for in the future.