This beloved fantasy show just left Netflix for Tubi — and it's 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Normally, it's a bad thing when a show leaves Netflix. If you're subscribed to only one of the best streaming services, chances are it's Netflix. But it's actually a good thing "The Magicians" has left Netflix for Tubi — because now you can binge the entire show for free.

And you should definitely go watch it. The show currently holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes across five seasons, with the show's third season and final season each scoring perfect 100% ratings. Our streaming editor Kelly Woo also loves the show, calling it "a dark, sexy, grown-up version of ‘Harry Potter’"

Not familiar with this beloved SyFy Channel fantasy series? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's what "The Magicians" is all about, and why it should be your next binge watch now that it's on one of the best free streaming services.

What's 'The Magicians' about?

THE MAGICIANS | Season 1 Trailer | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

"The Magicians" is based on a trilogy of fantasy novels by Lev Grossman. The show stars Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, a graduate student at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. He's training to be a magician but as his studies progress, he realizes that his favorite childhood books — the "Fillory and Further" series — are based in fact, not fiction.

That's because Fillory is a real place and the magical world is under grave threat from dark forces. Among these dark forces is the Beast (Charles Mesure), a former ruler of Fillory who poses a real danger to Earth.

Joining Quentin in his quest for magical knowledge and the titanic struggle for Fillroy and Earth are Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Penny (Arjun Gupta), Margo (Summer Bishil) and Kady (Jade Tailor). There's also Julia (Stella Maeve), who's a more complicated figure. A main character alongside Quentin, her childhood friend, she's denied entrance to Brakebills but doesn't abandon her quest for magical training. She's ultimately recruited by a group of hedge witches, a decision that exposes her to a dark traumatic path that sometimes puts her at odds with Quentin, but ultimately brings them together in the quest to save Fillroy.

'The Magicians' is loved by fans and critics alike

As I mentioned already, "The Magicians" was well-liked across its five-season run. Admittedly, things got off to a bumpy start in the first season, which received some knocks for its unevenness but was praised for deviating from the tropes of traditional fantasy stories as the season went along. But things got better in season 2, which Chancellor Agard of Entertainment Weekly praised for being "more evenly plotted" and more enjoyable than the first season.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But don't take it just from them. Our own Kelly Woo loves this adult spin on the world of magic. In her review of the show, she praised it for its "complex characters, heart-wrenching emotions, kooky humor, fascinating mythology and musical sequences."

Yes, while not a musical show by any means, "The Magicians" features quite a few musical numbers. According to Kelly, some of the highlights include One Day More" from "Les Miserables" in season 2, "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie in season 3 and "Take On Me" by A-ha in season 4. So it seems this show has something for adults who love "Harry Potter" and "Wicked" alike.

Watch 'The Magicians' for free right now on Tubi

(Image credit: Syfy)

So if you love sex, drugs, magic and rock 'n' roll — yes, the show has all four — then make sure to check out "The Magicians" now that it's available to stream on Tubi. For more free shows and movies, check out this gripping thriller currently free on Prime Video and these free sitcoms on the Roku Channel.

Stream "The Magicians" now on Tubi