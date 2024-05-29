The start of a new month is a good time to take stock of streaming bills. There are so many streaming services now, and paying for all of them really adds up. Americans now pay an average of $46 a month for streaming services, according to Forbes — or a hefty $552 a year.

Luckily, it's really easy to save money on streaming by churning services, which entails canceling and signing up again later when the big, buzzy shows return.

For June 2024, I would cancel Paramount Plus. While it's a great service, with a deep library of originals and classic titles, this month's lineup is lackluster: no NFL, few must-see weekly episodes, and no tempting movie additions. While two major original series are returning, you can always catch up by resubscribing next month. Here's why I would recommend canceling Paramount Plus in June 2024.

Only 2 major Paramount Plus originals aren't enough to 'peak' my interest

Looking over Paramount Plus' monthly "View From the Peak" preview for June 2024 isn't particularly inspiring. While library content adds to a streaming service's value proposition, originals are what draw in and retain users. Unfortunately, Paramount has few enticing originals this month.

The headliner is "Mayor of Kingstown" season 3, which sees Jeremy Renner return to the screen following his near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023. The Marvel star is back in good form in the Taylor Sheridan drama after breaking more than 30 bones and undergoing multiple surgeries.

As Mike McLusky, the unofficial leader of a town where the main business is incarceration, he has new problems on his hands, like a recently arrived Russian mob boss and a drug war raging inside and outside prison walls. His attempts to keep the peace among all the factions are threatened by a familiar face from his past.

The other major Paramount Plus original this month is "Criminal Minds: Evolution" season 2, which continues the revival of the long-running CBS procedural.

In the wake of season 1's shocking finale, the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) runs into an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in their own backyard.

As much as we want to cheer on Renner's recovery, neither "Mayor of Kingstown" nor "Criminal Minds: Evolution" — or even both — are truly must-see TV. Also, both will be dropping episodes weekly, so you would need to pay for two or more months to watch the entire season. Better to cancel Paramount Plus for now, then resubscribe later and binge the whole thing.

CBS shows are done for the season

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

One of the best things about Paramount Plus is access to CBS shows as they air. You can either watch episodes the next day or view them live if you get the premium Paramount Plus With Showtime tier.

But most CBS shows have finished their seasons. That includes "Survivor," "NCIS," "Ghosts," "Fire Country," "Tracker," "FBI" and "The Amazing Race."

In June, CBS is mostly airing reruns. They've also got a few specials on the schedule, like the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 and the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16. Their big summer show, "Big Brother," doesn't premiere until July. And if you want to watch any of the above, you can watch CBS for free the old-fashioned way — with a TV antenna.

The ad-supported Paramount Plus essential tier is $6 (the ad-free Showtime tier is $12). That may not sound like a lot but churning out various streaming services throughout the year can save you over $100. Spend it on holiday shopping or a treat for yourself.

Star Trek: Discovery comes to an end

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The final episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" airs on May 30, which had a pretty good 5-season run. This last season has seen the crew race around the galaxy to discover the progenitor's technology, which was used to create life all over the universe — and which could be used to opposite ends if it falls into the wrong hands.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5 isn't scheduled to air until later this year, and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" isn't expected to air its third season until 2025, so unless you want to binge "Picard" or older series, there's nothing new for Trekkies.