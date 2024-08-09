5 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (Aug. 9-11)

Summer may be winding down, but there are still more new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

Leading the slate is the heist movie "The Instigators" starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. They're a mismatched pair hired to pull off a robbery, and when it goes wrong, they end up on the run.

On the TV side, the fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy" concludes the saga of the Hargreeves superhero siblings. "Industry" season 3 returns with more cutthroat shenanigans in the world of finance. And Steph Curry makes his scripted series debut in the new mockumentary "Mr. Throwback." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s the end of the world as we know it and we don't feel fine, because this is the final chapter of the "Umbrella Academy." After the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion in the season 3 finale, the Hargreeves siblings are scattered in a new timeline where they have no powers. They must adjust to their new normal, which includes their alive-and-well father, Reginald, who oversees a nefarious business empire. But a mysterious organization known as the Keepers believes this reality is a lie and has been preparing for a great reckoning. The superhero siblings must come together one more time to finally set things right and save the world ... again.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Industry’ season 3 (HBO)

"Industry" is back with another cocktail of workplace pressure, cutthroat competition, sex, drugs and lots of money. Pierpont Bank, looking to the future and focusing on ethical investing, assign Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) to oversee the IPO of a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (“Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harrington). Meanwhile, after leaving Pierpont, Harper (Myha’la) looks for a way to get back into finance and finds it through FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (“Barry” alum Sarah Goldberg). In an article about “Industry, I wrote, “if ‘The Bear,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’ had a threesome, ‘Industry’ would be their wild child.” So buckle up, things are about to get rowdy.

Premieres Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Mr. Throwback’ (Peacock)

Mr. Throwback | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

This summer is one of a lot of firsts for basketball star Steph Curry — first time playing in the Olympics and first time playing a scripted role on a TV show. Well, it isn't the biggest stretch, since he appears in “Mr. Throwback” as a fictionalized version of himself. Adam Pally headlines the mockumentary as a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who reunites with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA star Steph. With the help of Steph and his production company director Kimberly (Ego Nwodim), Danny embarks on a journey to achieve redemption. It won't be easy, though, even with Steph's connections, private jet and endless bank account.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘SEAL Team’ season 7 (Paramount Plus)

The final season of the military drama puts the members of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit at various crossroads in their personal lives, even as they continue to execute dangerous operations around the world. Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to balance his job with single fatherhood, while second-in-command Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) ponders his future as retirement nears. That leaves Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) shouldering more responsibilities. And no-nonsense Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) looks to usher the team into a new era of warfare.

Premieres Sunday, August 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

New movies

'The Instigators' (Apple TV Plus)

The Instigators â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Matt Damon teams up with an Affleck yet again, but this time, it’s the other brother: Casey. They put their Boston accents to full use in this heist flick that has Damon playing desperate father Rory and Affleck as ex-con Cobby who are thrown together to rob a corrupt politician. Of course, the heist goes awry, dumping the two men into a whirlpool of chaos with the police, bureaucrats and crime bosses on their tail — pick your poison. They convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their getaway, which forces them to put aside their differences and figure out how to evade capture or worse.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus