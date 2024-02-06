Super Bowl commercials 2024: The best big game ads so far

It's that time of year again, folks. Even if you don't plan on tuning into the Super Bowl 2024 live stream to watch the Chiefs and 49ers duke it out, chances are you'll still hear the buzz about this year's best Super Bowl commercials.

After all, the Super Bowl is the big league for advertisers too. An estimated 113 million people — about one in three Americans — tune in every year. Companies spend millions of dollars to get ads in front of that many eyes, even if just for a few seconds, to drum up interest in their brand or product. It's such a big occasion, that many brands release their ads online days or even weeks before the big game.

We've rounded up the most buzzworthy commercials we've seen ahead of the big game. Be sure not to miss this year's Super Bowl halftime show headlined by eight-time Grammy winner Usher (possibly with an appearance by Taylor Swift, if you buy into the rumors).

Here's a look at some of the Super Bowl ads released so far.

Paramount Plus cinematic universe

In a crossover no one knew we needed, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Arnold from "Hey Arnold," Master Chief, and Peppa Pig appear in a new Super Bowl ad for Paramount Plus.

They're among a cast of characters inexplicably stranded on an icy glacier. After Tagovailoa struggles to throw a rope onto a nearby ledge, he laments that he could make it if only he had a football. That's when a chaotic Patrick Stewart suggests they use Arnold's football-shaped head to secure their path to safety.

When his fellow stranded explorers are reluctant to throw a child, Stewart leaps into action. Creed begins singing "Higher" (oh yeah, did we mention Creed is there too?) to set the mood, Stewart lists off some jibberish sports phrases, and throws a perfect spiral...straight into the wall. With Plan B a dud, Stewart wishes he had some "pigskin" to toss. It ends with a pan to Peppa Pig that almost had me spit out my coffee.

Chris Pratt's latest iconic role: Mr. Pringles

First Star Lord, then Mario, Garfield and now ... the guy on the Pringles can?

Chris Pratt's stint of playing iconic characters continues in a tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl ad from Pringles. In the TV spot, a mustachioed Pratt buys some Pringles at a convenience store, and the clerk comments on the uncanny resemblance. When she shares a photo online, it goes viral immediately. Pratt goes on to star in a fictional film called Mr. P centered around the iconic snack food mascot.

At the end of the commercial, the same clerk from the beginning asks "Do I get a cut?" To which Pratt offers her a tube of Pringles.

Budweiser aims for a comeback with feel-good ad

After a partnership last year with transgender influencer and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney led to a flood of backlash, Anheuser-Busch seems to be playing it safe with a light-hearted, feel-good ad for this year's Super Bowl.

When a snowstorm threatens to derail a delivery of Budweiser to a small-town bar, a group of Clydesdales and a Labrador retriever team up to save the day. They power through the snowy conditions, deliver the brewskies safe and sound, and the bar's thankful patrons celebrate with a round of drinks. It's a Christmas ... er ... Super Bowl miracle.

Uber Eats bends it like Beckham

Things take a turn for the meta in this Uber Eats spot for the Super Bowl. English soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria announce the news that they're going to be in a Super Bowl commercial, then go on to confuse some important context about it, such as when it will air and during what sports game.

If you don't know the back story, you're probably pretty confused. Essentially the ad is riffing on some of the couple's forgetful confessionals from Netflix's Beckham documentary detailing David's rise to fame in the world of soccer.

The ad ends with a tongue-in-cheek message that reads: "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."

Doordash

Doordash takes the fourth-wall breaking even further in its Super Bowl TV spot. The pitch is ingeniously simple: The food delivery app will deliver everything seen in the other Super Bowl ads for free to one lucky person.

And when they say everything, they mean everything. Pringles, streaming service subscriptions, a new car — every last product you see in commercials during the big game. DoorDash itself doesn't even know how much it's giving away with this promotion; "Who knows what else? We haven't fully thought this thing through," says the narrator in a teaser shared on YouTube this week,

In the teaser, DoorDash announced it will release a promo code during their game-day ad, which can then be redeemed for a shot to win.