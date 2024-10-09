Gran Piemonte live stream 2024: How to watch the Italian classic

Watch Gran Piemonte live streams on Thursday, October 10, 2024 for a late-season Italian Classic that could go any number of ways. Below, we'll show you how to watch Gran Piemonte 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Gran Piemonte 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2024 Gran Piemonte takes place on Thurs, Oct 10. It starts at 11:15 a.m. BST / 6:15 a.m. ET, and finishes around 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — RAI Play (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Flobikes or Max

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Gran Piemonte is one of a number of Italian one-day races, or Classics, held in early October in the final throes of the road cycling season. Based in the Piedmont region of north-west Italy, its history dates back to 1906 but it has become one of the hardest races to define given the ever-shifting nature of its route.

In recent years it has been won by climbers, sprinters, and the punchy riders who sit in between. This year, it's a well balanced route that gives opportunities to all of the above. Starting in Valdengo and finishing in Borgomanero, the route features three main climbs but none are so difficult as to be decisive.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) is a puncheur who comes into this race on a blistering run of Italian one-day success, while the defending champion Andrea Bagioli is back and part of a strong Lidl-Trek squad. Faster finishers include Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla).

Read on for how to watch Gran Piemonte 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Gran Piemonte 2024 live streams

The 2024 Gran Piemonte is only available to watch for FREE in the host country of Italy. RAI, the national public broadcaster, will be showing the race live on RAI Sport. This will also be available online via the streaming service, RAI Play.

If you’d usually watch RAI in Italy but are traveling outside the country, you may not be able to due to geographical restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Gran Piemonte for free – we’ll show you how to do that below.

Gran Piemonte 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Gran Piemonte live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch a Gran Piemonte live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. have two choices for watching Gran Piemonte: FloBikes or Max.

Flobikes is the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Max – formerly known as HBO Max – is a streaming platform that also operates the Eurosport brand in Europe. New for U.S fans in 2024 is a range of rights to cycling events, including Gran Piemonte, which are available via the B/R Sports add-on (from $9.99 per month) to a standard Max subscription.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Watch Gran Piemonte live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the Gran Piemonte on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch Gran Piemonte live in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch Gran Piemonte on television on Eurosport and online via the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery.

On television, the race will be shown on Eurosport 2, with coverage starting 2:15 p.m. BST. The action is also available online via the Discovery+ platform, with coverage there starting an hour earlier.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Watch Gran Piemonte 2024 in Europe

Gran Piemonte will not be broadcast by any national European television broadcasters outside of Italy, but pay-TV customers will be able to watch via Eurosport throughout the region.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the UK, Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Gran Piemonte schedule

Timings local - CEST

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start Finish October 10 12:25 p.m. 4:15 p.m. (fastest predicted schedule)

When was the Gran Piemonte first held? Gran Piemonte was first held in 1906, back when it was known as the Giro del Piemonte, with the current name taking hold from 2009. Owing to several interruptions, including World Wars and financial issues for the organisers, the 2024 race is the 108th edition.

Where is the Gran Piemonte held? The Gran Piemonte is held in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, that stretches west from Lombardy and Milan and over towards the Alpine border with France. The race route varies but in 2024 starts in Valdengo and finishes in Borgomanero.

