F1 Austrian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull's home race – is set to be a rollercoaster of a race, so strap in as Max Verstappen goes wheel-to-wheel with "Checo" Perez, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Austrian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Austrian GP takes place on Sunday, June 30 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at the Red Bull Ring.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Austrian Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Austrian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ServusTV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Austrian Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Sprint Qualifying 3.30 p.m. 10.30 a.m. / 7.30 a.m. 2.30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint 11 a.m. 6 a.m. / 3 a.m. 10 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Austrian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Austria on Sunday, June 30. Here are the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

11 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

4 p.m. SAST – South Africa

6 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

7.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

9 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

10 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

1 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul. 1)

(Mon, Jul. 1) 3 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Jul. 1)

Austrian Grand Prix circuit

The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.318-kilometre Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday, June 30.

One of the most picturesque circuits on the F1 calendar, the Red Bull Ring resembles a toboggan run as it sits in a natural bowl in the mountains of Styria. It's a short track that boasts the quickest lap time of any F1 circuit.

Originally constructed in 1969, the Osterreichring, as it was formerly known, hosted the Austrian GP for 18 consecutive years between 1970 and 1987 before being made shorter and faster by F1 track designer Hermann Tilke in 1995-96.

Formula 1 abandoned the circuit in 2004 and didn't return until 2014, when it was rebuilt by Red Bull Racing founder Dietrich Matershitz, who re-opened it as the Red Bull Ring.

The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time and it won't be short of action. The first half of the Red Bull Ring is punctuated by three straights that require raw power; the second half is downhill and features the Rindt right-hander, named in honor of Austria’s first F1 champion.

Austrian Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Austrian FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 British Grand Prix follows the Austrian GP a week later on Sunday, July 7.

Who won the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Austrian GP, finishing with a time of 1:25:33.607. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came home second and Red Bull's Sergio Perez third.

What is the lap record at the Austrian Grand Prix? Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr set the fastest lap time at the Red Bull Ring in 2020. Driving in the McLaren, he posted a time of 1:05.619.

Austrian Grand Prix winners Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the record for the most Austrian Grand Prix victories with four. After back-to-back win in 2018 and 2019 he won again in 2021 and 2023. Switzerland's Jo Siffert and France's Alain Prost each won the Austrian Grand Prix three times. German legend Michael Schumacher finished on the top spot of the podium twice, in 2002 and 2003.

