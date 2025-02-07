Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Streaming services offer endless choices, but it's a fact that not every popular show is worth your time. With Prime Video’s top 10 constantly shifting, it can be tough to separate the must-watches from the forgettable filler. Luckily, this week’s rankings include a few standout shows that absolutely deserve your attention.

While long-running hits like “Reacher,” “Fallout,” and “Cross,” continue to dominate, some newer titles are gaining well-deserved attention. This includes a fun comedy, a true crime drama, and the superhero hit “Invincible,” which just dropped the first three episodes of season 3.

So, if you’re looking for something to binge this weekend, here are the three Prime Video shows you should be watching right now.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows list as of Friday, February 7, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Invincible’

Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the best modern superhero shows right now is “Invincible,” and it’s back and better than ever. This animated hit packs in plenty of brutal action while keeping the focus on complex characters and deep storytelling.

The first three episodes of season 3 just dropped, continuing Mark’s journey as he faces even greater threats while trying to forge his own path. My fellow streaming writer, Malcolm McMillan, said: “Having watched the first three episodes myself, I can tell you that this season is far deeper than the previous seasons.”

“Invincible” follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers that he has superpowers, thanks to his father, Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), the world’s most powerful superhero. However, as Mark embraces his abilities, he uncovers dark secrets about his father and the brutal reality of being a hero.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Harlem’

Harlem Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for a fun and refreshing watch, “Harlem” is a great choice now that season 3 is airing. While it might lean into familiar comedy tropes, it still has enough charm, humor, and heartfelt moments to make it stand out. With three seasons to watch, it’s a great time to jump in if you’re looking for a stylish, feel-good show with strong female friendships at its core.

“Harlem” follows four best friends navigating their careers, relationships, and personal growth in New York City’s vibrant Harlem neighborhood. The show centers on Camille (Meagan Good), a Columbia University professor struggling with her love life and professional ambitions, along with her close-knit group of friends: Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a successful but guarded tech entrepreneur; Quinn (Grace Byers), a hopeless romantic and struggling fashion designer; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), a confident, free-spirited singer and actress.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Wild Cards’

Wild Cards | Official Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A crime drama that has been lingering in the top 10 for quite some time now is “Wild Cards,” and it’s definitely worth watching if you enjoy crime-solving with a healthy dose of humor. While it doesn’t reinvent the genre, it stands out by leaning into its playful tone and strong character interactions. If you like shows like “Castle” or “White Collar,” then “Wild Cards” is worth checking out now that season 1 is on Prime Video. You can watch season 2 on The CW via Fubo.

“Wild Cards” follows the unlikely partnership between a straight-laced detective, Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), and a clever con artist, Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). After Max helps Cole solve a case using her unconventional skills, they strike a deal. She has to avoid jail time by working with him as an undercover consultant.

Stream it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Beast Games" (2024)

2. "Invincible" (2021)

3. "On Call" (2025)

4. "Harlem" (2021)

5. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

6. "Wild Cards" (2024)

7. "Secret Level" (2024)

8. "Reacher" (2022)

9. "Cross" (2024)

10. "Fallout" (2024)