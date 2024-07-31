Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

As a streaming writer, I often find myself scrolling through the top 10 lists on Prime Video, hoping to discover my next binge-worthy obsession. These lists can be incredibly helpful, as they offer a quick snapshot of what's trending and what other viewers are raving about.

However, I've learned that popularity doesn't always equate to quality. Sometimes, the best gems are buried beneath the hype of more mainstream options. In a world where the best streaming services offer a wide variety of content, it can be challenging to sift through and find truly standout shows. That's why I've done the legwork for you. Here are the three Prime Video shows that I believe are absolutely worth watching right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, July 31.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'Troppo'

Troppo | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One crime thriller show that just crashed Prime Video’s top 10 is "Troppo", and it has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating stems from the show’s impressive character development and ability to maintain tension throughout.

"Troppo" follows Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), an ex-cop who relocates to the Australian tropics after being falsely accused of a crime. He eventually meets Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) in the remote wilderness of Northern Queensland. Amanda is a quirky private investigator with a criminal record. The pair form an unlikely partnership as they solve local crimes together while dealing with their own troubled pasts.

Watch on Prime Video now

'The Boys'

The Boys | Season 1 - Official Trailer | Amazon Original - YouTube Watch On

It wouldn’t be an accurate Prime shows list if I didn’t include "The Boys," seeing as it still remains in the No.1 spot. This darkly satirical superhero series is set in a world where superheroes, known as "Supes," are real and are marketed and monetized by the powerful corporation Vought International. However, many of these superheroes are corrupt, arrogant and morally compromised.

The show follows two main groups: the Seven, Vought's premier team of superheroes, and the Boys, a vigilante group determined to expose the truth about the corrupt Supes and bring them to justice. The Boys are led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who has a personal vendetta against the leader of the Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr), who is the epitome of a morally bankrupt superhero.

Watch on Prime Video now

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It makes sense why "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is currently trending considering season 2 comes out in August. Viewers most likely want a refresh before the story continues next month.

This show is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." It explores the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

You get to witness the early days of legendary characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as the political and social dynamics of the Elves, Dwarves and Men as they face emerging threats. The show also delves into the creation of the powerful rings and the deceitful rise of Sauron, who manipulates many to his will.

Watch on Prime Video now

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Boys" (2019)

2. "Fallout" (2024)

3. "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" (2024)

4. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

5. "My Lady Jane" (2024)

6. "Troppo" (2022)

7. "Gen V" (2023)

8. "The Chosen" (2017)

9. "Reacher" (2022)

10. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)