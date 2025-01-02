Netflix drops new trailer for its upcoming western thriller — and I couldn’t be more excited

A new year always brings fresh movies and shows to some of the best streaming services, and Netflix is starting 2025 strong with a lineup full of must-watch titles. One show that has me counting down the days is “American Primeval.” This gritty western thriller premieres on January 9, 2025, and its latest trailer has only made me more excited.

I’ve written about “American Primeval” before, calling it one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 (and that remains true). In fact, the fresh trailer, packed with intense and brutal moments (fair warning: it’s mature-rated), has only added to my excitement for its release. If this trailer is anything to go by, “American Primeval” could easily become Netflix’s next binge-worthy hit this month.

Check out the new trailer below:

American Primeval | Official Mature-Rated Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“American Primeval” is a six-episode western thriller show that delves into the birth of the American West. The show captures the violent clashes of cultures, religions, and communities as men and women fight for control of a land they believe is their destiny. As the trailer above suggests, this thriller is packed with intense action and no shortage of fake blood.

Director and executive producer Pete Berg told Netflix: “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast.”

So, here’s everything to know about “American Primeval” (and why I’m excited) before it lands on the streaming service next week.

What is ‘American Primeval’ about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in 1857, “American Primeval” takes viewers to a world where chaos reigns and suffering feels like a normal way of life. The show delves into this brutal time, spinning a fictional story about the violent struggles between cultures, faiths, and communities as they fight for dominance in a harsh, unforgiving world.

Taylor Kitsch plays Isaac, a traumatized man who is “struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.” He also meets a mother and her son trying to flee from their past while facing cruelty in the American West. Judging by the trailers we’ve already seen, this show looks relentless, and there’s bound to be plenty of gunslinging action and heartbreaking deaths.

Here’s why I’m excited to watch ‘American Primeval’

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy / Netflix)

I’ve always had a soft spot for westerns, as I often revisit the classics when I need something entertaining to watch. But let’s face it, there aren’t many western shows to dive into these days. While hits like “Yellowstone” and “Landman” are popular picks, most genre fans have probably seen them by now. That’s why I’m especially excited for “American Primeval” since it promises a fresh take on the western genre.

The casting only adds to the excitement. Alongside Kitsch is Jai Courtney as a ruthless bounty hunter, Kim Coates as a commanding leader of the Mormon Church, Betty Gilpin as a resilient mother, and Dane DeHaan as a Mormon guiding his family across the treacherous frontier. I also love that it’s a limited series, which is a reliable format that ensures a focused story without dragging things out. That’s just one more reason I’ll be binge-watching “American Primeval” in one weekend.

So, if you’re a fan of gripping dramas that tackle the darker side of humanity, “American Primeval” should be on your radar. This show could easily become one of the most talked-about releases of 2025. And the best part? We don’t have to wait long as it’s dropping in exactly one week.

Stream “American Primeval” on Netflix starting January 9, 2025.